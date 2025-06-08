Kolkata’s Miti Adhikari, who recorded Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Supersonics, passes away at 69

Renowned music producer and sound engineer, Miti Adhikari, known for producing songs for iconic bands like Nirvana, Radiohead and Foo Fighters, has passed away at the age of 69, sources close to Adhikari have confirmed.

Fondly known as the ‘Silver Fox’, Adhikari shaped the sound of some of the most iconic live performances in history, leaving behind a legacy spanning decades.

Adhikari grew up in Kolkata, where he played the bass guitar for a city band. He was best known for his work at the legendary Maida Vale Studios under BBC Radio, where he served as chief sound engineer for over 34 years.

Adhikari and Amyt Datta TT Archives

During his time at Vale Studios, Adhikary helped engineer live sessions for some of the biggest names in rock history — Nirvana, Foo Fighters, Radiohead, James Blake, and many more. He would go on to produce songs for over 200 international bands.

Adhikari’s journey in music began in earnest after a family friend landed him a job at the BBC, when he was 20. Starting out as an assistant studio manager, he gradually went into mixing and producing, eventually emerging as one of the most influential behind-the-scenes figures in British music broadcasting. However, he called it a day after Glastonbury 2011 — his final festival with headliners like Coldplay, U2, and Beyoncé — which marked the end of an era.

Adhikari at a recording session with Cactus Facebook

Adhikari’s desire to return to India and contribute to the music scene began in the early 2000s. What reinforced this ambition was when he heard the demos from Kolkata-based indie band The Supersonics. He eventually produced their debut record Maby Baking, and decided that it was time to come back home.

In 2014, Adhikari returned to India, bringing his expertise to the independent music scene. Apart from The Supersonics, he collaborated with other indie acts like The Ganesh Talkies, Menwhopause, The Ska Vengers, and Nischay Parekh.