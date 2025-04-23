Meet Kolkata resident Jasmit Singh Arora, the ‘Gutli Man’ of India on a mango mission

Aam ke aam gutliyon ke daam is a Hindi proverb that roughly translates to the idea of using waste products to your advantage. Kolkata man Jasmit Singh Arora’s well-meaning initiative epitomises this adage, both metaphorically and literally.

Fondly known as the Gutli Man of India, Arora collects mango seeds from all over the country for a noble mission — improving the life of farmers. My Kolkata got in touch with him to know more about his mango revolution that rides on the humble gutlis.

Who is Gutli Man?

Jasmit Singh Arora collects mango seeds to grow saplings

A resident of Bangur Avenue in Kolkata, Arora, a 51-year-old entrepreneur-turned-environmentalist, has embarked on a mission to change the face of farming in West Bengal. His initiative is simple but revolutionary — he collects discarded mango seeds, germinates them into saplings, grafts them with local varieties, and hands them over to farmers free of cost. His aim? To encourage sustainable, environment-friendly agriculture.

Improving profitability for farmers

Once each seed turns into a plant, he hands them over to the farmers free of cost

“I collect mango seeds from all across India, germinate them, and then offer the saplings to farmers, primarily in West Bengal. Most of these farmers are stuck in low-yield, water-intensive crops like paddy. Paddy farming barely gives them Rs 2,000 per month from an acre, and it guzzles a huge amount of water too,” Arora explained.

His idea is to replace these crops with fruit-bearing mango trees. “Mango trees take years to mature, but they are a long-term solution. They lock carbon, support biodiversity, and can generate a decent income for farmers once they start bearing fruit. And more mango trees mean more oxygen for us and more income for them,” he said.

Seeds of change

The Gutli Man collects mango seeds from all across the country

Arora’s green crusade began modestly five to six years ago, but it took off last year after a video of Arora went viral. “I started receiving 100 to 120 seed parcels daily—from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Assam to Gujarat. Schools, army personnel, Border Security Force—all kinds of people joined in. Last year alone, I received 11 lakh mango seeds,” he said.

These seeds are first cleaned and sun-dried by contributors. Once they arrive at his base, they are germinated on plots of land near Diamond Harbour and Burdwan, offered voluntarily by landowners supporting the mission. “But not all seeds grow. Only about 10 to 15 per cent actually germinate,” he admits. “That’s one reason why farmers are hesitant to plant mango trees on their own.”

To make the saplings viable, he grafts them with local varieties like Langda and Gulab Khas before distributing them. “A Kesar mango from Maharashtra won’t survive in Bengal’s climate. That’s where the science of grafting plays a role,” he elaborated.

Winning farmers’ trust

Arora envisions to build a strong community of farmers to take his mango mission forward

The journey to gain farmers’ trust wasn’t easy, said Arora. “They were sceptical at first. Most of them have been betrayed by schemes and promises that were never delivered. They also didn’t want to plant trees that would take 15 years to bear fruit. So I started by giving them fast-yielding fruit plants along with the mango saplings, to gain their confidence.”

Today, Arora works with a community of farmers and volunteers, including entrepreneurs like Ashok Modi, who helps provide land and resources for germination. “Everything is free of cost for the farmers. If I charge them, even a small amount, many won’t be able to afford it, and the cycle of poverty will continue,” the social activist reiterated.

From IT to social service

Jasmit Singh Arora’s life took many turns before he became the Gutli Man. A doctor by education, an IT and pharma entrepreneur by profession, and a social reformer by calling, Arora has been active in social service for the past decade. “Visiting remote areas like the Sunderbans, Purulia, and Bankura made me realise how little support farmers receive,” he said.

An organic outlook

Over the years, in his ‘aam’ journey, students, teachers and entrepreneurs have joined to make a change for the farmers and the environment

Arora believes in promoting organic farming. “I never use chemicals. If I promote chemical farming, the short-term gain will be eaten up by long-term health costs. I want to prove that organic farming can also be profitable.”

How you can help

As the mango season arrives, Arora has a heartfelt plea: “Don’t throw away your mango seeds. Clean them, dry them, and send them to me. My number is 9831459390. Call me—I’ll tell you exactly how to do it.”

He is also launching a nationwide “Carbon Protection Force”, urging corporates, schools, and media houses to take responsibility for locking carbon through tree planting. “We’ve done enough damage to the Earth. Now it’s time to repair. And it starts with us, not the government, not big industries. Us.”

Gutli Man works with schools and colleges across the country. In Kolkata, he has tied up with city schools like La Martiniere for Boys and Girls, St Xavier’s Collegiate School, and BDM International. He urges educational institutions to come forward and join his mission to turn waste gutli to saplings for a greener future.



