From temple visits to routine rituals, how candidates are preparing for polling day

Campaigning has wound down ahead of polling day in the West Bengal Assembly elections. Candidates across constituencies are shifting gears from rallies to reflection. From early morning temple visits and daily pujas to seeking blessings from parents and holding on to personal rituals, many are embracing hope and familiar routines to steady themselves for the big day.

“Every voting day begins with a note of gratitude and discipline for me. I start my morning by seeking my parents’ blessings, followed by a ritual bath — something I never step out without. I then offer my prayers to Swarupananda, our family guru, before heading out to cast my vote. It’s a moment that blends personal faith with civic responsibility,” said Debangshu Bhattacharya, Trinamool candidate, Chinsurah constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is a Wednesday, it is a good day. I will seek God’s blessings first. I will touch my mother’s feet and keep my father in my thoughts, and head out. I will keep my calm and be up and about,” said Shrreya Pande, Trinamool candidate, Maniktala constituency.

“Since campaigning is over, I am visiting temples to offer prayers. I visited the Bhootnath Temple in Beniatola this morning. Now I am heading to the Hanuman Mandir in Baghbazar. I am seeking blessings from God. I wear saffron and yellow, my lucky colours. Tomorrow also, I will wear the colours for good luck,” said Purnima Chakraborty, BJP candidate, Shyampukur constituency.

“I do not have a lucky colour, but I believe in fate. Whatever happens is already determined. But I am continuing with my daily pujo at home. I visit the Bhowanipore Hanuman Gol Mandir every weekend. I was not able to visit lately because of campaigning. Today I will go in the evening and offer pujo,” said Ratna Chatterjee, Trinamool candidate, Behala West.

“As a lucky charm, I ask for the blessings of my parents, and ask for blessings from God,” said Aditi Munshi, Trinamool candidate, Rajarhat Gopalpur.

BJP candidate from Ballygunge, Dr Shatorupa, said, “Our house has been performing Durga puja for almost 200 years. I worship Ma Durga before going out, and I will do it for polling day as well. There’s a thing called Arghya. We touch our heads to it whenever we embark on something new. I will do it tomorrow as well.”

“I don’t follow any particular ritual, but usually before any important occasion, I touch the feet of the elders in my family,” said CPM North Dum Dum candidate Dipsita Dhar.

“As it is Wednesday, I will wear green tomorrow for luck. I perform Surya Pranam every morning, so I will do that too. Also, I am offering puja to Hanuman ji,” said Rohan Mitra, Congress candidate, Ballygunge.

"As a leftist, my deepest faith lies in the people. So, my only ritual is to trust them wholeheartedly, and that's what I will do tomorrow," said CPM Panihati candidate Kalatan Dasgupta.

“I visited Dakshineswar Kali Temple this morning to offer pujo to Maa. I always pray to Maa Kali before every big event. I do not have a lucky colour per se, but I will be wearing a plain white sari tomorrow,” said Roopa Ganguly, BJP candidate, Sonarpur Dakshin.

“Every day, before stepping out of my home, I stand in front of my father’s photograph and pray for his blessings. Since the day my name was announced, this has been my strength and my ritual. I seek his guidance and ask him to bless me so that I can win and work towards building a better Bally, Belur, and Liluah,” said Congress Bally candidate Priyanka Choudhury.

— Additional inputs by Sanghamitra Chatterjee and Shrestha Mukherjee