How Kolkata’s ‘Coffeeman’ Partha Mukherjee is blending art with empathy over a cup of coffee

“People don’t always want solutions — sometimes they just want to be heard.” This simple yet profound realisation changed the course of Partha Mukherjee’s life, and his art. Known to many as Kolkata’s ‘Coffeeman’, he is no ordinary artist. Over coffee, he listens and heals without judgement.

The story of this coffee artist began, quite literally, by accident. “I was painting with watercolours one day, sipping coffee on the side, and absentmindedly, dipped my brush into the coffee instead of water. I thought — why not try coffee painting? To my surprise, the shades looked beautiful on paper. And the love affair began,” Mukherjee recalled.

While he had experimented with other organic mediums — from kacha holud to abir — it was coffee that truly won his heart. “Coffee has depth, warmth, and it feels alive. Just like human stories,” he said.

Mukherjee presents Kabir Suman with a painting

But his brushstrokes soon went beyond art for art’s sake. When cyclone Amphan hit Bengal in 2020, he felt compelled to help. “I started selling my coffee paintings and raised around Rs 1.5 lakh, which I donated to bookbinders and small traders in Kolkata,” Mukherjee shared. His gesture was recognised by Tata Consultancy Services, where he works as a support executive.

Something unexpected happened during this time. Friends, many struggling with the lockdown’s emotional toll, turned to him not just for his art, but for conversation. As they spoke, he painted — live — instinctive coffee sketches inspired by their words. “One friend looked at the painting and said, ‘Thank you. I know what I have to do now.’ It shocked me. The picture somehow reflected his mind, his confusion, and gave him clarity. It happened again with another friend. I realised this was no coincidence,” the coffee artist recalled.

Curious, the artist began reading about mindful listening and psychological first aid. “I took certification courses from Johns Hopkins and the University of Toronto. This was real. This could help people,” he said.

Victor Banerjee with his sketch

Thus began the journey of Kolkata’s Coffeeman — a travelling listener who sits at cafés like Tribe, Karma Kettle, and 8th Day Café, waiting for strangers to walk in and talk. No judgement, no advice — just presence. As they speak, he paints with coffee, capturing their emotional landscape on paper.

“I grew up in a house where thakur-making during pujas was a family thing. We shaped clay with our hands, and made something meaningful. Today, people are losing that personal touch. In nuclear families, busy lives — who really listens? Our grandfathers weren’t doctors, but they gave us their presence. That’s missing now,” Mukherjee reflected.

His most challenging session yet lasted over three hours. “A man spoke about losing everything during Covid — job, family, dignity. As he talked, I painted. The canvas became more complex, layer upon layer, like his story. When he finally saw the picture, he understood what mattered most to him. He thanked me. That’s when I knew this was more than art.”

Mukherjee presents his work to Sandip Ray

Partha Mukherjee’s portraits — like the one he recently gifted filmmaker Sandip Ray — showcase his skill. But it’s his live coffee art sessions that touch lives in unusual ways. “It’s not therapy in the clinical sense. I don’t diagnose or advise. I just listen, and paint. The artwork becomes a mirror for their inner world,” he explained.

Though he remains a full-time TCS employee, Partha dreams of growing this into a mindful art practice for groups, especially children. “I want to do storytelling workshops where kids express through stories and art — simple, soulful fun,” he said.

In a world drowning in noise, Kolkata’s Coffeeman offers quiet companionship. “I teach for the soul,” he smiled.