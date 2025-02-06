From Kolkata to Cannes and the Oscars, Indira Dhar’s ‘Putul’ creating waves

Born and raised in south Kolkata, Indira Dhar moved to Mumbai after marriage and worked in a corporate firm as a human resources manager. She moved back to Kolkata in 2021, and has since shot most of her films in the city.

In a major achievement, Dhar’s debut feature film, Putul, was shortlisted for the 97th Academy Awards in the Best Picture category. The film made it to the Reminder List. This milestone comes after the film's successful premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. My Kolkata caught up with the writer, director, and producer to discuss her journey and the making of Putul.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where it all began…

Dhar's love affair with storytelling began at a tender age. She started writing plays at seven or eight, and was encouraged by her parents to pursue her passion. Despite acquiring an MBA degree, her heart was in filmmaking. “I belong to a family where nobody is related to films, but I was driven by my dream,” she shares.

Dhar has also directed a mid-length film, The Green Window, starring Jaya Seal Ghosh. The filmmaker returned to her school — St. Paul's Boarding and Day School in Kolkata's Kidderpore — to shoot it. She has also directed short films like Stars and Soch. Stars narrated the struggles of toddlers during the pandemic, and was screened at the International Kolkata Short Film Festival in 2022.

How ‘Putul’ took shape

Putul received its first big global break in the 77th Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film in 2024 with a screening. The movie, based on the daily hardships of street children and of societal double standards, received a standing ovation at the festival.

The film’s cast includes names like Tanusree Shankar, Mumtaz Sorcar, Sujan Mukherjee and Koneenica Banerjee. A single mother to a five-year-old, Indira holds Putul’s narrative close to her heart. The bond the lead characters share on screen is inspired by the director's own bond with her son.

In January 2025, the movie appeared on the Academy Award’s list of 207 films competing for Best Picture, among 323 eligible feature films. Seven Indian films made it to the category list, and Putul stood out as the only Bengali film. Not only that, the song Iti Maa from the movie, composed by Sayan Ganguly and sung by Iman Chakraborty was selected for the Best Original Song Category.

Putul did not make it to the final nomination list, but for Indira, the Oscar recognition is a testament to her hard work and dedication. “It's a huge honour for any debutant, and that too, for a homegrown Bengali film produced, written, and directed by me," she beams.

The director spent eight years researching for the film. When asked about the inspiration behind Putul, Indira is quick to point out that the film is not just another story about street children. “Putul is based on street children, but it's not just another film on the same subject. You need to watch it to understand.”

The film's cast and crew were assembled over four years, with Indira facing numerous challenges along the way. “I had very little money to start the film, but I'm glad God helped me become whatever I am today,” she says.

Indira hopes that audiences will take away a deeper understanding of the issues faced by street children after watching the film. “The biggest concern is that we still have children living on the streets. Putul is touching lives, be it critics or the Oscars committee, everyone loved the film,” she says proudly.

When asked about the film's resonance with global audiences, Indira points to the standing ovation at Cannes and the Oscar selections as proof of its universal appeal.

As a woman filmmaker in India, Indira's advice to aspiring filmmakers is simple yet powerful: “Dream, dare, and make films. Don't let anyone sabotage your work. Never lose courage.”