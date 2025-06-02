Why strength training is also an empowerment tool for women

For generations, fitness for women was equated with cardio, calorie-burning, and staying slim. Weightlifting, in contrast, was considered as masculine or excessive. But that mindset is shifting fast. A growing number of women are challenging these outdated beliefs, embracing strength training not just for fitness goals, but for deeper, more powerful reasons — mental health, longevity, and self-worth.

From actresses to corporate professionals and personal trainers, stories are emerging from across the spectrum: strength training is no longer about how you look; it’s about how you feel — inside and out.

‘It’s the best part of my day’

Actress Devlina Kumar began strength training nearly eight years ago. “It’s my therapy. My heart and my head are in a happy zone when I lift,” she says. What started as an interest in fitness, quickly transformed into a lifestyle shift, one that offered clarity, consistency, and joy.

“Cardio gives you sweat and a rush of endorphins, yes,” she explains, “but if you truly want to change your body composition, reduce fat, build strength, and age gracefully — strength training is the key. It improves posture, increases metabolism, and enhances the quality of your life in your 30s, 40s — and even 80s.”

Devlina’s message is pertinent when it comes to the myths that surround women’s fitness journeys. “People think I must be on some crazy restrictive diet because of the way I look. But it’s the opposite. Since I started strength training, my metabolism has improved drastically — I can eat freely, without guilt. And more than anything, it makes me happy.”

Devlina Kumar

‘It fixed my sleep, my anxiety, my confidence’

For Sarah Reyaz, a corporate professional, gymming was initially just a post-pandemic curiosity. “I started around 2020 — mostly cardio, treadmill, some cycling,” she recalls. “But once I got a trainer and started lifting, I realized how transformational it could be. My physical stamina increased, yes, but what changed most dramatically was my mental health.”

“Before gymming, I had trouble sleeping. I’d get anxious at night, have panic attacks, feel aimless. But now I sleep eight hours straight,” she says. “The gym became my sanctuary. After a hectic day at work, it’s the one hour I truly look forward to.”

Sarah goes five days a week to Kick Fitness, prioritising her workouts over social plans. “Earlier, I used to lift 2-5kgs. Now I can lift up to 25kgs. The difference in my strength is visible, but what people can’t see is the confidence it gave me.”

Perhaps most telling is how she deals with negativity. “I was told lifting weights would make me look manly or that if I stopped, my body would go haywire. It’s all nonsense. I look and feel better than I ever did. My skin has improved, my posture has improved, and mentally I’m in a far better place.”

Sarah Reyaz, before and after strength training

‘The gym saved me from a dark place’

Sarah is also open about her emotional struggles, particularly during the COVID-19 lockdown and a difficult relationship. “I was dealing with anxiety, stress, and mild depression. Gymming helped me process all that. I don’t think I would’ve come out of it so strong otherwise.”

She emphasises that strength training has become a vital support system for many women who are struggling silently. “It’s not just about building muscles, it’s about building resilience. I’m not ashamed to say that weight training played a huge role in my emotional recovery. It gave me structure when life felt chaotic.”

Her advice to women is direct: “Don’t be scared. Strength training will not turn you into a man! What it will do is make you a mentally and emotionally stronger woman.”

The trainer’s take: ‘It’s not just for men – it’s medicine for all’

Sujal Das, a Kolkata-based fitness trainer who works at Kick Fitness, has seen the shift up close. “Earlier, women used to shy away from lifting weights. Now, I train more women than men — and they’re the most consistent and driven,” he says.

He stresses that the belief that women will look ‘bulky’ from strength training is a myth rooted in ignorance. “Women simply don’t produce enough testosterone to bulk up like men. What they do gain is better bone density, improved hormonal balance, muscle tone, and crucially — emotional stability.”

Sujal insists that weight training should start early, ideally in the teenage years, but even women in their 30s or 40s can benefit. “It helps prevent early onset of joint issues, posture problems, and hormonal fluctuations,” he explains.

He also highlights the importance of proper form and guidance. “Lifting without knowledge is dangerous. You don’t need to start with 20kgs. Even 5kg weights, if done right, can be life-changing.”

Strength training is self-care, not vanity

Devlina calls strength training “the ultimate self-care tool.” For Sarah, it’s “plastic surgery for your face — your skin glows, your facial structure sharpens, your eyes sparkle.” For many women, the transformation goes beyond the physical.

“We’ve grown up thinking women must shrink — eat less, weigh less, do less,” Devlina reflects. “But, now, we know that strength is beauty. That being strong — mentally, emotionally, physically — is everything.”

Sarah adds, “I’ve seen women younger than me who look older because they don’t move, don’t eat well, don’t lift. Strength training doesn’t age you — it preserves you.”

The final word: Don’t wait

The message from all three voices is clear: Start now. Whether you’re 17 or 37, strength training is not only safe, it’s essential.

“Half an hour a day is enough,” Devlina urges. “Don’t wait for tomorrow — start today.”

“Consistency is key,” says Sarah. “Once a week won’t get you there. Show up for yourself.”

And Sujal wraps it up best: “Strength training isn’t about building a body. It’s about building a better you — one rep at a time.”