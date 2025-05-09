Rough and turf: The best indoor and outdoor arenas in Kolkata for a game of football

Football and Kolkata, there are few love stories more romantic than the City of Joy’s love for the beautiful game. While it is still a sport where all you need is a ball and a space in Kolkata’s many maidans, playing at these fields comes with its own risks, injuries being foremost. When Kolkata’s turf culture started coming up in the early 2010s, it was all about finding places to play football on an even turf. But now, cricket, pickleball and other racquet sports have also come to the fore.

My Kolkata scouted some tried-and-tested places in the city where you and your footie friends can enjoy playing on turf at a time of your choosing. While there are several options beyond the places on this list, these are some of the city’s more popular playing arenas.

Ballygunge Arena

Laid on the foundations of the factory of BESCO Limited, in Ballygunge, Ballygunge Arena opened up in September 2024 with two pickleball courts. In January 2025, they opened up one of the finest playing turfs in the city for football. A rather large turf for a typical five-a-side game, six, even seven-a-side teams can be set up for a game at any time between 6am to 12am. New and still shiny, it has already become one of the go-to spots for football groups, with slots always on high demand. With all bookings done online, all you need is a slot and some crazy footie fans.

Price: Rs 3,000 per hour

Bookings: Check here

Location: Ballygunge Arena, 8, Anil Maitra Road, Ekdalia, Ballygunge

Sportsplex

With the largest outdoor turf in Kolkata, Sportsplex is the newest player in the Kolkata turf community. Players visiting Sportsplex, which opened in April 2025, have only good things to say about the turfs there. There is an outdoor turf where you can play with teams of 10 or take half the turf for a five-a-side game. They also have an indoor turf where you can play football away from the heat. Not just cricket and football, Sportsplex also has a setup for paintball. Head over to Topsia and play a game of footie at any time between 6am-1am.

Price: Outdoor full - Rs 5,000 on weekdays and Rs 6,000 on weekends; Half turf - Rs 2,500 on weekdays and Rs 3,000 on weekends; Indoor - Rs 3,000 on weekdays and Rs 4,000 on weekends

Bookings: 9830988808

Location: Sportsplex, 63/1, 46, Christopher Road, opposite Altius Project, Brindaban Garden, Seal Lane, Tangra

Orchid Arena

We are sure you’ve either been to the OG by the Lake cafe, or you’ve seen pictures of people posing for clicks there. Orchid has much to offer and has many facilities, making it a go-to option for a cafe experience, wedding party, and football! They have a big turf where you can play up to seven a side and a small turf just perfect for fives. It is one of the better-maintained turfs in the city and has been around since 2021. There are different rates for day and night slots.

Price per hour: Big Turf - Rs 3,000 with lights and Rs 2,500 without lights from Monday to Thursday; Rs 3,500 with lights and Rs 3,000 without lights from Friday to Sunday; Small Turf: Rs 2,000 without lights and Rs 2,500 with lights

Bookings: 9831557613

Location:11A, 1J, E Topsia Rd, Mirania Gardens, East Topsia

Stadel Sports Arena

While you may not get a chance to step on to the field at Salt Lake Stadium, you can get very close with the Stadel Sports Arena, which is situated in the same complex. Open since September 2024, the turf is perfect for a five-a-side game with your squad. After a fun game of footie, Stadel also has two options for hunger pangs. Goal Post, a snack bar, and First Innings, a 24-hour restaurant. Book a slot of Stadel at any time between 6am to 12am.

Price: Weekdays - Rs 1,600 for 30 minutes; Weekends - Rs 1,800 for 30 minutes

Bookings: Check here

Location: HC96+74, JB Block, Sector 3, Bidhannagar

Turf XL

Turf XL in Behala has a setup that allows three five-a-side games to be played simultaneously. You can also book the full turf to play an eleven on eleven game. The newest of the turfs also allows for a fun seven-a-side game. So, if you are planning to organise a footie tournament anytime soon, Turf XL is a good option to have all the games in one go. There is also enough parking space dedicated to patrons at Turf XL. Get a booking anytime between 6am to 12am.

Prices per hour: Full turf - Rs 3,300 day, Rs 3,800 night for weekdays, and Rs 4,200 day, Rs 4,800 night for weekends; Half turf - Rs 2,000 day, Rs 2,200 night for weekdays, and Rs 2,400 day, Rs 2,800 night for weekends; New Turf - Rs 3,300 day and Rs 3,800 night for weekdays, and Rs 4,200 day and Rs 4,800 night for weekends

Bookings: Check here

Location: 48, SN Roy Road, Buroshibtalla, Behala