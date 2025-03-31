Try before you buy: Smytten gives shoppers a chance to buy sample beauty products online

Ever bought a moisturiser only to find it doesn’t suit your skin? Or a lipstick that was not the shade shown in pictures? You can save yourself the disappointment and money, and download Smytten. It is an e-commerce app, much like Nykaa and Tira, where you can get sample-size packs of beauty and skincare products before buying the full-sized version. A My Kolkata reporter tried it out and here’s what she found.

A personal discovery

Smytten has been around since 2015, but I first came across it in 2020 through an all-women’s Facebook group. At the time, it seemed to be trending, with everyone raving about how one could try multiple premium beauty and skincare samples for just Rs 150. Intrigued, I placed my first order. When the package arrived, I was surprised! Inside were original sample-sized products packed neatly. It felt like a haul without the guilt of overspending.

What is Smytten?

Smytten operates on an innovative model, where customers can explore a wide range of products from homegrown brands across beauty, skincare, grooming, and wellness, and order the small trial versions at a nominal shipping charge. So, it lets you test out different brands and check if the products suit your needs before you spend on the full-sized version.

From luxury skincare brands to trendy new makeup products, Smytten offers samples across categories, helping customers make informed purchasing decisions. If the sample suits you, you can buy the full-sized product directly through the app.

How to use Smytten?





You can download the Smytten app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Once you have created an account, you can explore the vast collection of samples across categories. New users get free trial points on ordering sample products. Usually, you get five trial points, but there is always some offer that gives you more than five points. My last purchase got me seven extra points.

While the samples are free, a nominal shipping charge applies, which is often refunded as Smytten Cash on future purchases. My last purchase was in March, and I had to pay Rs 319 for six products. The app takes three or four days to deliver. For every order, I also received a surprise gift.

Why Smytten can leave you smitten

Great for skincare enthusiasts

Confused about which brand’s serum to use? Or not sure if a cream would work? This app lets you choose skincare products based on key ingredients. For example, if you are looking for hyaluronic acid serum or a vitamin C cream, you get a list of products from various brands. Pick and choose which brands you’d like to sample, and try them out before you add a product to your skincare routine.





Perfect for makeup lovers

One bane of being a make-up lover is that when you want to try a new type of product, you might end up buying multiple full packs and many of them end up unused and expired. With this app, you can go for the minis, and try them all out. This way, you get the chance to explore without wastage. For instance, you can get different shades of mini lipsticks or go for mini palates of eye shadows. If you are someone who likes to follow makeup trends, then you can experiment with combinations from the mini packs before going for the one you are most at ease with.

It's not just beauty and skincare!

Beyond skincare and makeup, Smytten also offers mini versions of fragrances, wellness products, grooming essentials, and even gourmet teas and coffees. This makes it a fantastic platform for discovering new brands across multiple lifestyle categories without committing to big purchases.

Why you might not be smitten by Smytten

For all its great features, the app has a few drawbacks. For example, you cannot order the same sample twice. So you will have to ration the usage of the sample if you want to test it for a longer period of time.This is especially challenging when trying out haircare products since the 15-30ml sample size bottles might get used up in one wash/application if you have long hair.

There’s no instant or next-day delivery and they usually take at least two or three days to deliver the products.

Are there alternative apps?

There are alternative platforms such as Fab Bag, Tryspree, and Nykaa’s Free Sample Section. While Fab Bag provides a subscription box with curated beauty samples, Tryspree offers various free sample opportunities across brands. Nykaa, too, offers samples with purchases, but the choices are limited. What sets Smytten apart is its vast range of trial products from premium and emerging brands, its points system, and the fact that buying samples is not based on a subscription model — making it a more personalised experience. Its affordable trial pricing, frequent cashback and discounts make it a popular choice for online shoppers.