Love it or hate it, netizens and Kolkatans get aboard the Studio Ghibli trend

If you have been scrolling through social media lately, you might have come across the Ghibli trend. Animated pictures and reels inspired by the iconic style of Studio Ghibli have been captured by the algorithm. From dreamy landscapes and cosy cottagecore vibes to mouthwatering animated food recreations, these reels – to a lesser extent – capture the magic, nostalgia and warmth of the Ghibli films. However, the trend is also receiving criticism for reducing Hayao Miyazaki’s work to generic reels. Additionally, the rise of AI-generated Ghibli-style art raises concerns about diminishing appreciation for traditional hand-drawn animation. For this edition of the Reels of the Week, My Kolkata explores the trend through reels.

Kolkata through the Ghibli lens

From the iconic Howrah bridge to Kolkata’s Durga Puja, the Ghibli trend has also touched our cityscape. @calcuttatrending has turned the photographs of the iconic spots of Kolkata into Ghibli art. From Zakaria Street and the magnificent St. Paul’s Cathedral, to the Lake Town clock tower and more — the animation has turned the City of Joy into a dreamland.

ADVERTISEMENT

North Kolkata’s timeless charm

North Kolkata bylanes are time capsules. The old houses and walls creak with stories of the city’s glorious past. In this reel, @kolkatar_golpo has featured the hand-pulled rickshaw, old khorkori windows and narrow lanes. If a Ghibli movie is ever made on Kolkata, then this could be the perfect trailer.

Ray x Miyazaki

@anondoabhishek has paid a beautiful tribute to the doyen of Bengali cinema with a special Ghibli reel. The reel features iconic movie scenes from Satyajit Ray’s films like Pather Panchali, Hirak Rajar Deshe, Jalshaghar, Kanchenjunga, Apur Sansar, Nayak, Joy Baba Felunath and Sonar Kella. The visuals with Ray's music in Ghibli aesthetics have garnered a lot of appreciation online.

Brands dive into the trend

Not only content creators, even the brands have picked up the trend. @zomato and @letsblinkit have collaborated to bring on screen the bond between two delivery partners. The reel uses the audio Raazi Ajnabi making it a heartwarming watch.

The real Studio Ghibli

Amidst the trend mania, the real Ghibli fans have highlighted the problem of AI-generated art. @ai.chemist666 has posted an edit of a Ghibli video and an AI-generated video showing the difference between them. A 4-minute video from The Wind Rises that took more than one year, three months to animate, has more emotions in it. While the AI-generated video, that took a few minutes, lacks life. The reel perfectly shows this difference.