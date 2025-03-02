Small wonders: Miniatures reels turn Instagram into a tiny wonderland

What if little humans took over our world? We would be living life like Lemuel Gulliver. Instagram creators have turned to Artificial Intelligence (AI) to reimagine a world where tiny men and women go about their daily lives in factories, restaurants and homes. Sounds fascinating, right? These surreal reels have been trending for a while now on Instagram. For this edition of the Reels of the Week, My Kolkata has picked some of the best miniature reels.

Panipuri factory

Panipuri, or phuchka, lovers are in for a visual treat with this reel by @multiversematrix. The creator has generated an AI video of a factory where little workers manufacture panipuris. A group of men roll out puffy and gigantic puris, while another group makes the flavourful potato filling. Tiny cranes are used to lift the big puris from the oil. There is also a facility that makes the tangy water. Would you like to be inside such a factory? Take a virtual tour with the reel below.

Indian sweets in the making

Life-size jalebis, rosogollas, kaju barfis and laddoos take shape in a factory by small workers. This Indian sweet factory seems right out of a dream! The cranes lift jalebis and rosogollas that float in a pond of sugar syrup, and workers in boats carry the spongy sweet. Giant wheels roll out fine threads of the soan papdi and laddoos are carried in carts. @the.aiengineer has created a video that turns imagination into virtually, reality.

Mini sari weavers

Not just food, the miniature video trend has also recreated a textile factory. This time ,it is a facility where Benarasi and Kanjivaram saris are woven by tiny weavers. In this AI video by @jayprints, it shows sari-weaving right from making the dyes to bringing together a sari, thread by thread. Once again, the weavers here are tiny. Miniature artisans work on making the traditional Kanjeevaram and Benarasi saris come to life — one golden thread and motif at a time.

Indian village life

Remember the Bollywood movie Jajantaram Mamantaram inspired by Gulliver’s Travels? @lesslostmorefound has another version of it with the help of AI. The reel showcases mini village life, where everything else is life-sized except for the villagers. The little villagers go about their day, feeding the cattle, making food, and farming. They also find leisure time. The rural life is beautifully depicted in this reel. Check it out!

South Indian food

Miniature food reels have taken over our algorithm! Think of a giant dosa pyramid. Workers climb the ladder and use a crane to sprinkle podi masala. Another group of workers build a tower of idlis, and big rings of vadas are dunked in a sambar by crane. This miniature food factory is imagined by @romanpillai, who also shares the process of making such videos in the caption.

Chai factory

Are you a tea lover? Then, this tea town will be your fantasy land. At this town, there are tiny workers, giant spices, and a lot of street-style drama! @lesslostmorefound’s mini world shows tea-making in a fantasy land. The artistically made video will make you want to take citizenship of this tiny town.