The American Heart Association is no longer certain “moderate” drinking adds any protective layer to the heart, and cardiologists in Kolkata concur.

A scientific statement from the American Heart Association on alcohol consumption and cardiovascular diseases released on June 9 says recent studies using new methodologies have “challenged the idea that any level of alcohol consumption has positive health effects.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The association between alcohol consumption and cardiovascular disease is complex and controversial, the association notes.

“Decades of research has led to inconsistent recommendations and mixed messages about alcohol use and cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension, myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmias,” the statement says. “Although excessive alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of chronic medical conditions, low to moderate alcohol consumption (one to two drinks a day) has been hypothesized to confer a cardioprotective effect by reducing the risk of several forms of cardiovascular diseases.”

The American Heart Association is no longer certain “moderate” drinking adds any protective layer to the heart, and cardiologists in Kolkata concur.

A scientific statement from the American Heart Association on alcohol consumption and cardiovascular diseases released on June 9 says recent studies using new methodologies have “challenged the idea that any level of alcohol consumption has positive health effects.

The association between alcohol consumption and cardiovascular disease is complex and controversial, the association notes.

“Decades of research has led to inconsistent recommendations and mixed messages about alcohol use and cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension, myocardial infarction, stroke, heart failure, and cardiac arrhythmias,” the statement says. “Although excessive alcohol use is a leading preventable cause of chronic medical conditions, low to moderate alcohol consumption (one to two drinks a day) has been hypothesized to confer a cardioprotective effect by reducing the risk of several forms of cardiovascular diseases.”

AdvertisementPowered by:PauseSkip backward 5 secondsSkip forward 5 secondsMuteFullscreen

Alcohol remains the world’s most popular psychoactive substance, with an estimated 2.3 billion global consumers and an average annual consumption of 5.5 litres per capita.

The American Heart Association says for certain individuals reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption could be the only option for managing hypertension as even while taken in moderation alcohol can aggravate high blood pressure.

“Heavy alcohol consumption increases the risk of all types of stroke. The impact of two or less than two drinks on stroke risk remains uncertain because of conflicting results,” the statement says.

Indrani Shyam, cardiologist with Desun Hospital in Kolkata, agrees.

“We do not have any data on any form of liquor, no randomised trial, no clear-cut studies that moderate consumption of alcohol is good for the heart. This argument is valid only for a particular wine, which may be beneficial,” Shyam tells The Telegraph Online.

“We always tell our patients any form of addiction, be it tobacco or alcohol, is bad for their health.”

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans says the alcohol intake recommended for men is two drinks or less a day. For women, it is one drink.

The revised Dietary Guidelines for Indians prepared by the Indian Council for Medical Research and the National Institute of Nutrition does not refer to alcohol consumption.

The American Heart Association statement is not the first time that alcohol use has been deemed unsafe regardless of the amount consumed.

A study by the US National Institutes of Health had estimated that between 2011 and 2050, the direct and indirect costs from alcohol-related conditions would be around$ 1.87 trillion, approximately 1.45 per cent of America’s GDP.

“The widespread message for over 30 years has been to promote the myth that alcohol prolongs life, chiefly by reducing the risk of coronary heart disease. Lack of universal advice and stringent policy measures have contributed towards increased uptake and easy availability of alcohol,” the NIH study had observed.

The World Health Organization had also called for a 10 per cent relative reduction in the harmful use of alcohol between 2013-2025. The WHO, in a statement published on January 9, 2023 in The Lancet Public Health had categorically stated that when it comes to alcohol consumption, there is no safe amount that does not affect health.

Research still continues to seal the bottle permanently.