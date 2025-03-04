‘Bengali audio industry in bad shape,’ says Sidhu as Cactuss releases ‘Sesh Paowa Khoborey’

Kolkata band Cactuss is part of nostalgia for a generation of Bengalis, having been around for three decades with six studio albums and two singles under their belt. The Bangla rock outfit’s latest EP, Sesh Paowa Khoborey, features three compelling tracks and marks a new era with its refreshed lineup from 2021.

The group has maintained a blend of alternative and psychedelic rock, enriched with synth-heavy ’80s glam and pop influences. The new songs — Ami Firchi Bari, Aro Ektu Rong, and Toke Chhara Parbona — showcase their versatility as each track shifts from intricate themes of longing and hope to a vibrant celebration of love.

With a concise runtime of 15 minutes and five seconds, the album is crafted to align with modern listening preferences. “On audience demand, we needed to release an EP,” frontman and vocalist Siddhartha 'Sidhu' Ray told My Kolkata. “We indeed wanted to keep it short, which is probably helping people stay engaged. We have also got feedback that some of our listeners have been playing the album on loop."

Frontman and vocalist Siddhartha 'Sidhu' Ray shows the cover art of the album designed by Niloy Das

Sidhu designed Ami Firchi Bari as part of a film script that never saw the light of day. Drummer Arnab Dasgupta revealed the idea was conceived in 2023. "We were returning home from a show in north Bengal when we first heard Sidhu da's script and gradually decided to work on the song."

Guitar player Samrat Banerjee’s use of the slide evokes the warmth of homecoming. Boidurjyo Chowdhury, the other guitar player, is overwhelmed by how fans have related to Ami Firchi Bari as an extension of Firbena Seki Firbena, the chorus of their hit Halud Pakhi. "People are saying it is a complete cycle for the band."

Aro Ektu Rong pairs up Sidhu and Abhijit ‘Pata’ Barman, who rejoined the band four years ago. "There are streaks of hope even when a relationship is over. That song speaks about such feelings," said Sidhu.

Toke Chhara Parbona carries the retro synth music vibe, laid down by keyboardist Sayantan Chatterjee, at a time signature of 7/8 that later moves to 4/4. "Sidhu da wrote the scansions based on the time signature. It's the fruit of our jam sessions," said bassist Proshanto Mahato.

Vocalist Abhijit 'Pata' Barman, who reunited with his old band in 2021, at the album launch event at Cafe Wisdom Tree in Kolkata

The band’s last album, Tobuo Thik Achhe, was released in 2018. The 32-year-old group has faced lineup changes since, and a lack of genuine labels and producers contributed to a longer gap between releases.

"The Bengali audio industry is in bad shape,” Sidhu said, reflecting on the band’s earlier collaborations with HMV and Asha Audio.

“There is nothing called an industry, as there are no releasing labels or producers for independent music. We have to produce it ourselves, which incurs costs and initiative.”

Cactuss plans to release videos of all three songs before their maiden tour of Canada during Durga Puja. They plan to release the video of Ami Firchi Bari by the end of April, followed by others. “We are excited to tour Canada, as they are a completely new audience," they said.