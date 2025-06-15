Of laughter, lessons and love: Five heartwarming reels that celebrate fatherhood with heart

Father’s Day is all about cherishing the little things — the unfiltered smiles, the shared silences and the lessons learnt from everyday moments. As we grew up too fast, and hectic schedules took over, these slices of heartwarming memories continue to linger. This week on Father’s Day, My Kolkata has curated five Instagram reels by Indian creators that capture the real, tender and relatable bonds between dads and children, celebrating both special and familiar moments.

Stories, adventures and reading escapades

“Be a lenient examiner of your life,” urges novelist Durjoy Datta in a heartfelt reel, where he reflects on going easy on the steps we take in our lives — from acing exams to embracing unexpected changes. His Instagram page is a treasure trove of moments with his daughter shared through cosy storytelling sessions, impromptu adventures and fun reading escapades — painting a picture of a father-daughter bond rooted in warmth, growth and support.

Dancing through life

Content creator Milli Singh truly dances through life, as she says in her Instagram bio. But she’s not alone in her journey. Her father Guddu Pawar is her constant companion in both reel and real life. In one of the videos, the duo effortlessly synced their moves to Kishore Kumar’s nostalgic tune Mere Saamnewali Khidki Mein, garnering comments from viewers who couldn’t get over the dad’s expressions. A quick scroll through Milli’s account shows their shared love for music — from living room sing-alongs to spontaneous dance sessions.

A magical father-daughter moment

Comedian Vaibhav Sethia spent a magical time with his two-year-old daughter Veera on stage at a recent open-mic event. Matching her dad’s energy, little Veera adorably stole the spotlight as she stood on a stool, held the mic and responded to Vaibhav's punny questions. “A natural,” came a comment from social media influencer Kusha Kapila.

Road trips, bike rides and lots of laughter

Automotive historian Adil Jal Darukhanawala went on a bike ride with his son on the occasion of Father’s Day this year. The father-son duo, both avid bike enthusiasts, have been enjoying cruises with joyful grins and carefree laughter for the past 20 years. The dad frequently posts moments from their road trips, motorbike rides and wind-in-hair adventures on Instagram, highlighting a bond stemming from their shared love for machines.

Bask in a little nostalgia

Two-year-old Mehu has been winning hearts with her cuteness, as her dad, Avijit Pal, shares glimpses of her daily life on Instagram. From playful dance-offs with her father to surprising him with an impromptu head massage, little Mehu has our hearts melting with every reel. Her Instagram handle, Tomader Mehu, is a daily diary of candid moments, curiosity, and father–daughter love, making us relive the sweet memories we had with our dads as toddlers.