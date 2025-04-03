What to eat while watching KKR play at Eden Gardens? Here’s a stadium food guide

Staying hungry is not an option if you’re at the Eden Gardens to watch Andre Russell knock the ball into the stands. After all, higher energy levels play a crucial role in adding that much-needed zing to your cheers.

So let’s cut to the chase.

Here’s a guide to help you get to your favourite grub at Eden while cheering on the Knights.

For tiny hunger pangs

Wafers, popcorn, chips are all available for Rs 60 a pack. Other quick snacks include egg roll (Rs 60), chicken roll (Rs 80), veg patty (Rs 80), samosa (Rs 60), veg and chicken sandwich (Rs 100), pav bhaji (Rs 100) and burgers (Rs 100). Chinese food outlet Shanghai has also set up stalls to sell snack boxes. For only Rs 200, you can savour chilli chicken, chicken drumsticks and crispy chilli baby corn in one box.

Make it a meal

Noodles are always a great option to calm your hunger pangs. You can get veg chowmein for 80 bucks and its egg variant for 100. But there’s a catch…Wow Chicken only has chicken items available. You can get burgers for Rs 100, wings and popcorn for Rs 200 each and a box of chicken strips for Rs 250.

Shanghai’s boxes comprise veg hakka noodles and chilli chicken or chilly paneer. The veg box will cost Rs 150 while the non-veg box is available for Rs 200. You will also find chicken biryani for Rs 200. La Pino’s is also busy serving veg and non-veg pizzas.

Hawkers inside Eden

If you want food to come to you, hawkers are your go-to people. From lozenges, peanuts, mattar, dal bhaja, ghoti gorom to tea-coffee, hawkers have a lot in store for you.

Nothing like water

Water pouches are available for Rs 10 per pouch

When the Eden Gardens is packed to the rafters, temperatures are bound to rise. So keep yourself hydrated with small water pouches for Rs 10 per pouch. Each gate has quite a few stalls where soft drinks are served for Rs 50 a glass.

Ice-creams are also not a bad option. Amul cones available for Rs 50 can help you cool down if too many KKR wickets fall in quick succession.

Overall pocket pinch for one game: Rs 500 to Rs 1,200

Suggestion: Carry cash, don’t depend on UPI