Drown the rainy day blues with these quick fritter recipes, perfect with chai and IPL

After several hot, hot days, the change in weather in Kolkata is making it hard to stay put at the work desk. As we count the minutes till log-out time, pouring a drink and slipping into the IPL mood, a few plates of crispy munchies would complete the weekend evening scene. If you, too, are looking forward to a rainy rest day complete with pakoras, boras and chops, then check out these quick and easy recipes to make and enjoy the game with…

Mangsher Chorbir Bora

Representational Image Shutterstock

This OG recipe is delicious as it is, but how about we throwing in a few ingredients like cheese and paneer, for a fusion twist?

ADVERTISEMENT

Ingredients

Mangsher chorbi (mutton fat): 300gm

Finely chopped onion: 1 large

Finely chopped green chillies: 3

Ginger and garlic paste: 1 and ½ tablespoons

Finely chopped tomato: 1 medium

Finely chopped coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons

Red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon

Amchur (dry mango powder): 2 teaspoons

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon

Grated paneer: 100gm

Coconut powder: 3-4 tablespoons

Grated cheese: 50gm

Maida or all purpose flour: As per requirement

Egg: 1

Salt: To taste

Vegetable oil: To deep fry

Recipe

Clean the mutton fat and strain excess water

In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. The mixture should not be too tight

If you want, you can make small balls, create small pockets and add cheese as filling

Heat oil in a deep wok and fry the balls in low heat until they are light brown

Serve hot with a squeeze of lime juice, and enjoy!

Shutki Pakora

You can use any type of shutki, or dried fish, for this recipe Shutterstock

Have you tried shutki or dried fish in pakora form? No? No better day than today! If you are worried about the smell, check out this recipe that promises none.

Ingredients

Shutki or dried fish: 200gm

Finely chopped onion: 1 large

Finely chopped ginger: 2 tablespoons

Finely chopped garlic: 1 tablespoon

Finely chopped green chillies: 3

Finely chopped coriander leaves: 3 tablespoons

Black pepper powder: 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice: 3 tablespoons

Boiled potatoes: 2 large

Eggs: 2

Bread crumb: 100gm

Salt: To taste

Vegetable oil: To deep fry

Recipe

Blanch the dried fish in hot water for five to seven minutes. Strain excess water, and air dry

In a mixing bowl, add the blanched dried fish, chopped vegetables, and dry spices along with lime juice and boiled potatoes. Mix well

Beat eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Spread the bread crumb on a plate. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep wok

Make medium-sized flattened balls, dip them first in eggs and then coat with bread crumbs. Fry in low heat until golden brown. Serve hot

Shaker Bora

Shutterstock

The summer greens are in, and it’s time to make fritters out of them!

Ingredients

Lau shak or bottle gourd leaves: 50gm

Kalmi shak or water spinach leaves: 50gm

Laal shak or red spinach: 50gm

Boiled potatoes: 2 large

Ginger paste: 2 tablespoons

Green chilli paste: 2 tablespoons

Lemon juice: 2-3 tablespoons

Jeera or cumin powder: 2 teaspoons

Salt: To taste

Maida or all purpose flour: 3-4 tablespoons

Vegetable oil: To shallow fry or deep fry

Recipe

Finely chop the greens, wash well, and remove excess water

In a mixing bowl, add the mixed greens, boiled potatoes, ginger and green chilli paste, lemon juice, salt, jeera powder and all purpose flour to make a tight batter

Heat oil in a deep wok or non stick frying and shallow fry or deep fry

Shimla Mirch Pakora

Shutterstock

A simple recipe that allows playing around with the filling. The best part? You can batch-make and refrigerate for a week.

Ingredients

Shimla mirch: 10-12 pieces

Cheese: 200gm

Black pepper powder: 2 tablespoons

Maida or all purpose flour: Enough to make a thick batter

Chaat masala: 1 tablespoon

Vegetable oil: To deep fry

Recipe