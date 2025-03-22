Drown the rainy day blues with these quick fritter recipes, perfect with chai and IPL

After several hot, hot days, the change in weather in Kolkata is making it hard to stay put at the work desk. As we count the minutes till log-out time, pouring a drink and slipping into the IPL mood, a few plates of crispy munchies would complete the weekend evening scene. If you, too, are looking forward to a rainy rest day complete with pakoras, boras and chops, then check out these quick and easy recipes to make and enjoy the game with…
Mangsher Chorbir Bora
Representational Image Shutterstock
This OG recipe is delicious as it is, but how about we throwing in a few ingredients like cheese and paneer, for a fusion twist?
Ingredients
- Mangsher chorbi (mutton fat): 300gm
- Finely chopped onion: 1 large
- Finely chopped green chillies: 3
- Ginger and garlic paste: 1 and ½ tablespoons
- Finely chopped tomato: 1 medium
- Finely chopped coriander leaves: 2 tablespoons
- Red chilli powder: 1 teaspoon
- Amchur (dry mango powder): 2 teaspoons
- Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon
- Grated paneer: 100gm
- Coconut powder: 3-4 tablespoons
- Grated cheese: 50gm
- Maida or all purpose flour: As per requirement
- Egg: 1
- Salt: To taste
- Vegetable oil: To deep fry
Recipe
- Clean the mutton fat and strain excess water
- In a mixing bowl, add all the ingredients and mix well. The mixture should not be too tight
- If you want, you can make small balls, create small pockets and add cheese as filling
- Heat oil in a deep wok and fry the balls in low heat until they are light brown
- Serve hot with a squeeze of lime juice, and enjoy!
Shutki Pakora
You can use any type of shutki, or dried fish, for this recipe Shutterstock
Have you tried shutki or dried fish in pakora form? No? No better day than today! If you are worried about the smell, check out this recipe that promises none.
Ingredients
- Shutki or dried fish: 200gm
- Finely chopped onion: 1 large
- Finely chopped ginger: 2 tablespoons
- Finely chopped garlic: 1 tablespoon
- Finely chopped green chillies: 3
- Finely chopped coriander leaves: 3 tablespoons
- Black pepper powder: 1 teaspoon
- Lemon juice: 3 tablespoons
- Boiled potatoes: 2 large
- Eggs: 2
- Bread crumb: 100gm
- Salt: To taste
- Vegetable oil: To deep fry
Recipe
- Blanch the dried fish in hot water for five to seven minutes. Strain excess water, and air dry
- In a mixing bowl, add the blanched dried fish, chopped vegetables, and dry spices along with lime juice and boiled potatoes. Mix well
- Beat eggs with a pinch of salt and pepper. Spread the bread crumb on a plate. Heat the vegetable oil in a deep wok
- Make medium-sized flattened balls, dip them first in eggs and then coat with bread crumbs. Fry in low heat until golden brown. Serve hot
Shaker Bora
Shutterstock
The summer greens are in, and it’s time to make fritters out of them!
Ingredients
- Lau shak or bottle gourd leaves: 50gm
- Kalmi shak or water spinach leaves: 50gm
- Laal shak or red spinach: 50gm
- Boiled potatoes: 2 large
- Ginger paste: 2 tablespoons
- Green chilli paste: 2 tablespoons
- Lemon juice: 2-3 tablespoons
- Jeera or cumin powder: 2 teaspoons
- Salt: To taste
- Maida or all purpose flour: 3-4 tablespoons
- Vegetable oil: To shallow fry or deep fry
Recipe
- Finely chop the greens, wash well, and remove excess water
- In a mixing bowl, add the mixed greens, boiled potatoes, ginger and green chilli paste, lemon juice, salt, jeera powder and all purpose flour to make a tight batter
- Heat oil in a deep wok or non stick frying and shallow fry or deep fry
Shimla Mirch Pakora
Shutterstock
A simple recipe that allows playing around with the filling. The best part? You can batch-make and refrigerate for a week.
Ingredients
- Shimla mirch: 10-12 pieces
- Cheese: 200gm
- Black pepper powder: 2 tablespoons
- Maida or all purpose flour: Enough to make a thick batter
- Chaat masala: 1 tablespoon
- Vegetable oil: To deep fry
Recipe
- Slit the shimla mirch and devein, filling the chillies with cheese
- Heat oil in a deep wok. Dip the chillies in the maida batter and deep fry in low heat until golden brown
- Sprinkle black pepper powder and chaat masala, and serve hot