Two new Dalian rakes arrive at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port for Kolkata Metro

Kolkata Metro’s network is set for an upgrade with the arrival of two new Dalian rakes at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on September 9, 2025.

The rakes, procured through a global tender, comprise a total of 16 coaches that will be sent to the Noapara Carshed for further deployment.

Packed with passenger-friendly features, these rakes are designed to enhance comfort and ensure an improved riding experience for commuters.

Among the highlights is the addition of doors that are 190 mm wider than those on existing AC rakes, a change aimed at easing passenger movement during peak hours.

The rakes also offer greater seating capacity, a better air conditioning system, noise reduction features, and eye-soothing illumination to improve passenger comfort.

Metro officials highlighted several passenger-centric amenities in the new rakes.

The wider doors will facilitate easier entry and exit, while enhanced technology will deliver a jerk-free ride.

Each coach is equipped with CCTV coverage, modular and wider vestibules, and increased seating, including provisions for senior citizens and specially abled passengers.

Additional features include an aesthetically designed interior, improved air diffusers, high-capacity air conditioners, and a sleek alarm device with an outside indication lamp.

Brighter multilingual display boards, uniform illumination, and door-side handrails further add to the passenger experience, making these rakes unique to the Metro Railway, Kolkata network.