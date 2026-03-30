Thunderstorms predicted midweek for Kolkata and Hooghly before dry spell returns

Kolkata and its neighbouring Hooghly district are set for a stormy turn on Tuesday, March 31, with the Met office warning of widespread thunderstorms, gusty winds and the possibility of hail in parts of south Bengal.

On Monday, March 30, the city is likely to see light to moderate rain with temperatures hovering around a minimum of 24°C and a maximum near 33°C.

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Similar conditions are expected in Hooghly, where brief thundershowers and gusty winds may develop through the day.

The weather is expected to intensify on Tuesday, March 31. Kolkata could record a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 32°C, while Hooghly is likely to remain in a similar range.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely at isolated places. The Met office has also flagged the possibility of hail in Hooghly and adjoining districts, which may impact standing crops and disrupt traffic.

By Wednesday, April 1, conditions begin to ease. Kolkata is likely to see a minimum of 24°C and a maximum of 33°C with only isolated light rain, while Hooghly may experience brief showers before skies start clearing.

From April 2 to April 4, dry weather is set to prevail across Kolkata and Hooghly. Daytime temperatures are expected to climb gradually, with maximums touching 34°C to 35°C and minimums settling between 24°C and 26°C, bringing back typical early summer conditions.

A slight change may return on Sunday, April 5, when parts of western districts could see light rain, though Kolkata and Hooghly are likely to remain largely dry with temperatures around 25°C and 35°C.

Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, especially on March 31, as strong winds and lightning may pose risks to life and property.