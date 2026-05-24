Thunderclouds likely over Kolkata this week as humidity keeps discomfort high

Kolkata is set for another warm and humid week with the possibility of thunderstorms and light rain offering brief relief from the sticky conditions.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s local forecast issued on Sunday, the city is likely to witness partly cloudy skies with chances of thundery development in some areas towards the afternoon and evening over the next 24 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Kolkata on Sunday were recorded at 35.6 degrees Celsius and 29.9 degrees Celsius respectively, with the night temperature three notches above normal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Humidity remained high through the day, with the maximum relative humidity touching 91 per cent.

The weather office said Kolkata and adjoining districts may continue to experience similar conditions through the week, with intermittent cloud build-up and isolated thunderstorms likely in the afternoons or evenings.

On Monday, May 25, the city is expected to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius with partly cloudy skies and chances of a brief thunderstorm later in the day.

Tuesday, May 26, may remain warm and humid with temperatures between 35 and 29 degrees Celsius. Similar weather conditions are likely on Wednesday, May 27, when the mercury may hover around 34 degrees Celsius during the day.

Thursday, May 28, and Friday, May 29, are also likely to see partly cloudy conditions with the maximum temperature staying between 34 and 35 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius.

The Met office has issued thunderstorm alerts for several north Bengal districts including Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and North Dinajpur. Gusty winds reaching 40 to 50kmph, lightning and moderate rainfall were reported in parts of north Bengal over the past 24 hours.

Rainfall in Kolkata remained absent till Sunday morning despite the cloud cover.