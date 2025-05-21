No respite from heat for Kolkatans in next 7 days despite isolated rains, thunderstorms

Kolkata, Salt Lake, Howrah, and Dumdum are set for a hot and humid week ahead, with temperatures ranging between 34°C and 37°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, isolated rain and thunderstorms are likely to bring some respite from the heat in parts of Kolkata city.

Salt Lake will remain warm, with maximum temperatures hovering between 35°C and 36°C and minimums at 27°C to 28°C. Cloudy skies are predicted for the next few days from May 21 onwards, accompanied by moderate rain or thunderstorms. Thunder and lightning activity is expected to develop by the weekend and continue thereafter till May 27, according to IMD.

Kolkata will see daytime highs of 34°C to 36°C and similar nighttime lows of 27°C to 28°C. It is going to be generally cloudy with a chance of light rain or thunder by evening on May 23 and 24. From then onwards, the skies will clear slightly, though sporadic thunder and brief showers may still occur.

Howrah is expected to be the hottest among the four areas, with a high of 37°C on May 21. Through the rest of the week, temperatures will range from 35°C to 37°C during the day and 25°C to 27°C at night. Moderate thunderstorms and rain are likely to persist across the week.

Dumdum will experience temperatures between 35°C and 37°C during the day and 27°C to 28°C at night till May 27. A notable thunderstorm with rain is expected on May 23, setting it apart from neighbouring areas. The potential for evening rain and thunder continues through the weekend.