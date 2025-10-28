Montha intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; to bring rain, high winds to Kolkata till Thursday

Parts of Kolkata woke up to an overcast sky on Tuesday as Cyclone Montha intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The storm, moving north-northwest at around 15 kmph, is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada by Tuesday evening or night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While Kolkata is not directly in the path of the cyclone, the city and its adjoining districts will experience the peripheral impact of the system, including light to moderate rain and occasional gusty winds, over the next few days. The IMD has warned of thunderstorm activity accompanied by wind speeds of 30-40 kmph in parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore, and the 24-Parganas districts.

On Tuesday, light to moderate rain is likely in many parts of south Bengal, with heavy rainfall expected in isolated pockets of South 24-Parganas and East Midnapore. Kolkata may see intermittent spells of rain through the day and evening. The rainfall is expected to intensify slightly on Wednesday as the system weakens and moves inland.

The weather office has cautioned against possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion across Kolkata during heavy spells.

Rain activity is expected to continue till Thursday across most parts of South Bengal before easing out gradually from Friday. By the weekend, dry conditions are likely to return to the city.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till October 30, as sea conditions are expected to remain rough. Distant Warning Signal No. 2 has been hoisted at Kolkata and Haldia ports. Distant Warning Signal No. 2 is a cautionary signal hoisted at ports to indicate that a storm is expected to affect the port but is still at some distance from the coast. It alerts ships and vessels to remain on guard and avoid venturing into the sea until conditions improve.