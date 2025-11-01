Kolkata to witness light rain over the weekend, IMD predicts mercury drop ahead of winter

Kolkata and parts of south Bengal are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Saturday and Sunday as a low-pressure area, the remnant of Cyclone Montha, lingers over the region, as per the latest Meteorological Department report.

However, mostly dry weather is expected across south Bengal from November 3 to 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

A light spell of rain may return over coastal and southern districts, including East and West Midnapore, Nadia, and the 24 Parganas, between November 5 and 6, before clear skies prevail again.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Alipore, the system lay over the northern parts of south Bengal on Saturday morning and is likely to weaken further within the next 12 hours as it moves north-northeastwards.

The city and adjoining districts, Howrah, Hooghly, Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas, and both East and West Midnapore, may witness short spells of rain accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph and lightning at one or two places. The Met office has advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid open fields and water bodies.

The minimum temperature is forecast to fall by 2–3°C over the next two to three days, hinting at the arrival of early winter across the region. No warnings have been issued for fishermen or ports along the West Bengal coast, and no swell surge alerts are in effect.