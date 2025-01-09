Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 9

Weather forecast for Thursday (9.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 22°C and 13°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky. Mist in the morning

Sunset: 5.09pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (8.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 22.2°C (-2.5)

Minimum: 16ºC (+2.1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 95%

Minimum: 57%

Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (9.1.2025)

11am: Rally/ procession along Fern Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Gariahat crossing, Gariahat Road and Golpark

Rally/ procession along Fern Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Gariahat crossing, Gariahat Road and Golpark 12 noon: Procession and meeting: Alipore Road, AJC Bose Road and Alipore zoo

Procession and meeting: Alipore Road, AJC Bose Road and Alipore zoo 4pm: Procession along College Street-Bidhan Sarani five-point crossing

Chill back in Kolkata

Cold northwesterly winds returned to Kolkata and the rest of south Bengal on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The minimum is likely to be around 13 on Thursday. The cold spell is likely to last till the weekend, the Met office said.