Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Thursday, January 9

Weather forecast for Thursday (9.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are likely to be around 22°C and 13°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky. Mist in the morning
Sunset: 5.09pm
Sunrise: 6.18am
Yesterday’s weather update (8.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 22.2°C (-2.5)
Minimum: 16ºC (+2.1)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 95%
Minimum: 57%
Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Thursday (9.1.2025)
- 11am: Rally/ procession along Fern Road, Rashbehari Avenue, Gariahat crossing, Gariahat Road and Golpark
- 12 noon: Procession and meeting: Alipore Road, AJC Bose Road and Alipore zoo
- 4pm: Procession along College Street-Bidhan Sarani five-point crossing
Chill back in Kolkata
Cold northwesterly winds returned to Kolkata and the rest of south Bengal on Wednesday. The minimum temperature was 16 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. The minimum is likely to be around 13 on Thursday. The cold spell is likely to last till the weekend, the Met office said.