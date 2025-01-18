Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Saturday, January 18

Weather forecast for Saturday (18.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.16pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (17.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 24.5°C (-1.4)

Minimum: 15.5°C(+1)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 94%

Minimum: 54%

Till 11.15am, Kolkata Traffic Police did not post any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Saturday (18.1.2025)

Traffic Notification in connection with the TWENTY-20 CRICKET MATCH, 2025 AT EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA on 22.01.2025.

Traffic Notification in connection with the TWENTY-20 CRICKET MATCH, 2025 AT EDEN GARDENS, KOLKATA on 22.01.2025. pic.twitter.com/HVktsB07wQ — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) January 17, 2025

Traffic Notification in connection with 'Real Time Final Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade’ on 24th January, 2025 and 'Republic Day Parade’ on 26th January 2025.

Traffic Notification in connection with 'Real Time Final Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade’ on 24th January, 2025 and 'Republic Day Parade’ on 26th January 2025. pic.twitter.com/bNbiwv3zKE — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) January 17, 2025

Workshop

Ramakrishna Mission Residential College (Autonomous), Narendrapur, will hold a workshop on Swami Vivekananda and ‘The Spirit of Start-ups’ on Saturday.