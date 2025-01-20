Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Monday, January 20

Weather forecast for Monday (20.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky is expected

Sunset: 5.17pm

Sunrise: 6.18am

Yesterday’s weather update (19.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 25.6°C (-0.3)

Minimum: 14.8°C(+0.3)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 91%

Minimum: 44%

Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Monday (20.1.2025)

12 noon: Procession along Strand Road, Goshthopal Sarani, Taltala ground, Red Road, Mayo Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Lindsay Street

Procession along Strand Road, Goshthopal Sarani, Taltala ground, Red Road, Mayo Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Lindsay Street 1pm: Procession along Cathedral Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street and Mayo Road

Procession along Cathedral Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street and Mayo Road 2pm: Procession along Dr Lalmohan Bhattacharjee Road and Moulali

KTP traffic Notification in connection with 'Real Time Final Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade’ on 24th January, 2025 and 'Republic Day Parade’ on 26th January 2025.