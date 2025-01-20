Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Monday, January 20

Weather forecast for Monday (20.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky is expected
Sunset: 5.17pm
Sunrise: 6.18am
Yesterday’s weather update (19.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 25.6°C (-0.3)
Minimum: 14.8°C(+0.3)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 91%
Minimum: 44%
Kolkata Traffic Police have posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Monday (20.1.2025)
- 12 noon: Procession along Strand Road, Goshthopal Sarani, Taltala ground, Red Road, Mayo Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road and Lindsay Street
- 1pm: Procession along Cathedral Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Park Street and Mayo Road
- 2pm: Procession along Dr Lalmohan Bhattacharjee Road and Moulali
KTP traffic Notification in connection with 'Real Time Final Dress Rehearsal for Republic Day Parade’ on 24th January, 2025 and 'Republic Day Parade’ on 26th January 2025.