Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Monday, January 13

Weather forecast for Monday (13.1.2025)

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are likely to be around 25°C and 15°C, respectively.

Mainly clear sky

Sunset: 5.12pm

Sunrise: 6.19am

Yesterday’s weather update (12.1.2025)

Temperature

Maximum: 25.3°C (+0.5)

Minimum: 14.2°C(+0.4)

Rainfall: Nil

Humidity

Maximum: 91%

Minimum: 47%

Kolkata Traffic Police have not posted any list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Monday (13.1.2025)

Larger Metro fleet

Fourteen more trains will join the Metro services on the north-south route (Blue Line) on Monday, the carrier said. Seven pairs of trains will run between Noapara and Kavi Subhash (New Garia) during the morning and evening rush hours, between 9am and 11am and from 5pm to 8pm.

The carrier has curtailed the daily services from 288 to 248 since December 23 last year, when it announced that all trains that earlier started from or ended at Dum Dum would start from and end at Dakshineswar.

Before the Metro route was extended to Noapara and then Dakshineswar, Dum Dum was the terminal station in the north. But even after the extension, some trains continued to start from Dum Dum instead of Dakshineswar. The longer turnaround time at Dakshineswar had led the carrier to lower the number of daily services. It also led to an increase in the interval between trains (from six minutes to seven minutes) and, consequently, overcrowded trains.

“Commuters will now effectively get Metro services at six-minute intervals between Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash in morning and evening rush hours,” said an official.