Kolkata weather forecast and traffic alert for Friday, January 10

Weather forecast for Friday (10.1.2025)
The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 22°C and 13°C, respectively.
Mainly clear sky
Sunset: 5.09pm
Sunrise: 6.18am
Yesterday’s weather update (9.1.2025)
Temperature
Maximum: 22.3°C (-2.4)
Minimum: 13.6ºC (-0.3)
Rainfall: Nil
Humidity
Maximum: 92%
Minimum: 55%
Kolkata Traffic Police posted a list of programmes that may affect the city’s traffic on Friday (10.1.2025)
- 3pm: Procession along Wellington Square, Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road, SN Banerjee Road
- 4pm: Religious procession along Baburam Ghosh Road, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar Sarani, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Raja Ram Mohun Sarani, Motilal Gupta Road and Karunamoyee Ghat Road
- 4.30pm: Procession along Rabindra Sarani, Bagbazar Street, Raj Ballav Para, Chittaranjan Avenue, Lal Mandir, Sovabazar More
- 5.30pm: Meeting at Gariahat Road
Jadavpur University seminar
Jadavpur University will hold a seminar on the topic ‘Green Tagore, Ecology, Culture and Sustainable Development’ on January 14 and 15. The seminar, being conducted by the English department of the university, will be attended by Harvard professor Sugata Bose