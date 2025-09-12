Kolkata Police announce traffic restrictions ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Kolkata Traffic Police on Friday notified traffic regulations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on September 14 and 15.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said the movement and parking of vehicles will be regulated during the prime minister’s visit to ensure public safety and convenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the notification, movements of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on key roads within Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and again from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on 15 September, in addition to normal restrictions on those days.

Roads affected include VIP Road, Ultadanga New Flyover, EM Bypass, Maa Flyover, AJC Bose Flyover, AJC Bose Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, R R Avenue, and Raj Bhaban south gate.

The notification also states, “Movement and parking of vehicles of all descriptions and carts of all descriptions including tram cars shall be regulated or restricted on the roads and approaches during the times and dates.. as and when considered necessary.”

Heavy goods vehicles will face additional restrictions around Raj Bhawan from 6 a.m. on 14 September to 10 p.m. on 15 September.

The road from Govt. Place East and Esplanade Row East Crossing to Old Court House Street and BBD Bag South Crossing will remain fully closed from 10 p.m. on 14 September to 6 a.m. on 15 September.

Traffic police will also have the authority to divert vehicular movement from arterial and feeder roads as required by the prime minister’s schedule.