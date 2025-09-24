Kolkata Metro smart cards get cheaper, to now be valid for 10 years

Kolkata Metro is set to offer cheaper smart cards with 10-year validity from September 25, marking a significant upgrade in the ticketing rules of the service availed by roughly 5 lakh city commuters every day.

Metro Railway authorities on Wednesday confirmed that the refundable security deposit for smart cards will now be Rs 50, down from Rs 80, while the minimum issue price will be slashed to Rs 100 from Rs 150.

This revised amount includes a Rs 50 deposit and a ride value of Rs 52. The biggest change, however, is in validity: newly issued cards will last 10 years instead of just one, while existing valid cards will also be extended to a 10-year validity period upon recharge.

In a move designed to benefit both regular office-goers and occasional visitors, smart card validity will now start from the first swipe at an AFC (automatic fare collection) or PC (passenger control) gate, not from the date of issue. The popular 5 per cent bonus on recharge will continue, ensuring commuters get more value each time they top up.

Over 50,000 smart cards have already been sold this month, and officials expect the number to surge once the new rules kick in. Cards can be purchased and recharged at booking counters, ASCRM machines, or online via the Aamar Metro Kolkata app.

Metro authorities have urged commuters to adopt smart cards to avoid peak-hour queues at booking counters, especially during the festive rush. Regular travellers can retain cards for long-term use, while short-term visitors can claim refunds of the deposit after completing their journeys.