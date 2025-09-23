Kolkata Metro services between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar resume after rain stalls rides

Metro services between Kavi Subhas and Dakshineswar stations resumed at 5.38pm on Tuesday evening.

Throughout the day on both the ends, services were run between Dakshineswar and Maidan, while services between Kavi Subhash and Maidan were stalled as the tracks on the ground between the Tollygunge and Rabindra Sarobar stations were inundated.

Metro, however, claimed this evening that services even on the Blue line – connecting Dakshineswar and the extreme end of Garia – mostly operated as per schedule.

“Throughout the day most of the train services were run as per the schedule in Blue Line. In Yellow Line, Green Line, Orange Line and Purple Line services were operated almost smoothly and as per the schedule throughout the day,” the Metro officials said in a statement.

The brunt of the heavy downpour had left the tracks as well as some of the stations inundated.

Sources said it was difficult to run the train until the tracks were completely cleared and the route marked safe.

On Monday before the downpour had hit the city, more than 8.69-lakh commuters had used the services on all the routes.

Sources said if there is no further rainfall, then Metro expects the services to run as per schedule. Next week for the Durga Puja celebrations, Metro will run on a special schedule to allow pandal-hoppers to make use of the services.