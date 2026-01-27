Indian Prosthodontic Society observes Prosthodontist Day with focus on oral rehabilitation

The Indian Prosthodontic Society (IPS) recently observed Prosthodontist Day in Kolkata with a public awareness programme aimed at educating citizens about the role of prosthodontics in restoring oral function, aesthetics, confidence, and overall quality of life.

The event brought together eminent personalities, including actor Arjun Chakraborty, film producer Anshuman Pratyush and Indian Prosthodontic Society President Dr Anand Kumar.

Dr Udey Vir Gandhi, founder president of IPS-WBSB, emphasised the need for sustained public education on advanced dental rehabilitation and its life-changing impact. Gandhi’s speech was followed by a welcome address by Dr Nabarun Chakraborty, president, IPS-WBSB.

Dignitaries interacted with prosthodontists and observed exhibits showcasing dental rehabilitation techniques, maxillofacial prostheses, and innovations designed to significantly improve patients’ quality of life at the event. Attendees were encouraged to engage directly with specialists to understand treatment options and preventive oral healthcare.

A cultural performance and a musical performance by Susmit Bose also took place, followed by the launch of Dental Net, an initiative aimed at strengthening dental networking, education, and patient care. The launch was graced by Arjun Chakraborty and Ex-DGP Raj Kanojia.

Later in the day, an award distribution ceremony recognised postgraduate students for excellence in reel and poster presentations. A session on early detection and prevention of cancer was chaired by Dr Dharmendra Kumar Rai. Further, a session on maxillofacial rehabilitation was chaired by Dr Udey Vir Gandhi and Dr Sanketh K. Reddy.