Cyclone Montha to bring rain and gusty winds to Kolkata through the week

Kolkata is bracing for a wet and windy week as Cyclone Montha brews over the Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city will begin to feel the cyclone’s impact from Tuesday, October 28, with intermittent rain and gusty winds that are expected to continue till Friday, October 31.

The IMD bulletin issued on Monday morning said that Cyclone Montha, currently moving northwestwards over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday morning before making landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening. While Kolkata is not in the direct path of the cyclone, its outer bands are expected to trigger unstable weather across South Bengal.

On Tuesday (October 28), the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers, with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph and occasional lightning. Rainfall intensity is forecast to increase on Wednesday (October 29) and Thursday (October 30), when heavy rain (7-11 cm) is likely in parts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, along with thunderstorms and strong winds. The IMD has also warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion during these days.

By Friday (October 31), rain is expected to persist but with reduced intensity, followed by scattered light rain on Saturday (November 1) and isolated showers on Sunday (November 2) as the system weakens inland.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid open areas during lightning, and prepare for temporary disruptions in traffic and outdoor movement.