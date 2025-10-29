Cyclone Montha brings rain to Kolkata; wet spell to continue till Saturday

Kolkata woke up to cloudy skies and intermittent showers on Wednesday as Cyclonic Storm Montha, currently hovering over coastal Andhra Pradesh, continued to move north-northwestwards towards Telangana, gradually weakening into a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Though the system will lose strength through the day, its remnant circulation is expected to trigger widespread rain across south Bengal, including Kolkata, over the next few days. The IMD bulletin issued at 10am said light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places in south Bengal on Wednesday, with heavy rain at one or two places in South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore and Jhargram districts.

For Kolkata, the forecast indicates intermittent rain accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 kmph and occasional lightning through Wednesday and Thursday. Waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic snarls and minor disruptions to daily life are expected. The weather office has also warned of lightning strikes and urged residents to avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during storms.

Rain activity is likely to intensify slightly on Thursday as the system moves closer to central India. Heavy rainfall has been predicted at one or two places in Birbhum, Murshidabad, West Burdwan and Purulia districts. On Friday, moderate showers will continue across most districts, including Kolkata, before the weather begins to improve from Saturday.

From Sunday onward, the IMD expects mainly dry conditions across south Bengal, bringing some relief after the prolonged spell of moisture-laden skies.

Local cautionary signal number 3 has been hoisted at Kolkata and Haldia ports, while fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Thursday due to rough conditions over the Bay of Bengal.