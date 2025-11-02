Cloudy start, clear finish: Kolkata set for a mild and pleasant week

Kolkata begins the week on a cloudy note, with light rain expected on Sunday, 2 November, before clear skies and mild weather take over. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, the day’s temperatures are likely to hover around 29°C during the day and 24°C at night.

By Monday, 3 November, skies will turn partly cloudy and temperatures may dip slightly to 29°C and 23°C. From Tuesday onwards, the city is in for a run of dry days and clearer skies. Both Tuesday and Wednesday could see highs of 30°C with comfortable evenings around 24°C. The trend is expected to continue through Thursday and Friday, keeping conditions warm but pleasant.

The week should end on a bright note on Saturday, 8 November, with mostly clear skies and temperatures settling at 29°C and 23°C.

The IMD notes that a low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal, near the Myanmar coast, will move towards the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts over the next two days, but it is not expected to affect weather conditions in south Bengal.

After a damp start, the week promises sunshine, lighter skies, and comfortable temperatures — perfect for morning walks and festive-season outings.