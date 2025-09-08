‘Actors and influencers should be united’: Jaya Ahsan on celebrating content creators

In an age where digital storytelling is shaping culture as much as cinema and television, the Global Influencer Excellence Awards (GIEA 2025) arrived to give content creators the recognition they deserve. Held in Kolkata on September 7, the debut edition of the awards ceremony saw actress Jaya Ahsan take centre stage as guest of honour, who reflected on why it is vital to celebrate this community.

She began with an acknowledgement of the difference between traditional stardom and the emerging world of influencers, yet insisted that one cannot be dismissed in favour of the other. “Our sector is totally different, because we are actors and we have been doing this for a very long time. We should have a positive attitude towards content creators. They are moving fast, in every sector, and we have to acknowledge them.”

For Ahsan, this is not only about relevance, but also respect. “We have been using social media for a long time and that is why we have been collaborating with content creators. What they are doing positively is very important for us.” She added that their role is essential if the entertainment industry and creator culture are to grow together: “From that point of view, I feel that we should be united and acknowledge them.”

When asked which creators she turns to for inspiration or light-hearted relief, Ahsan admitted her playlist is often full of Bengali voices.

“I follow a lot of influencers, especially in Bangla. I have also collaborated with some of them,” she smiled. Among those were Unmesh Ganguly, Shamik Adhikary and Niranjan Mondal, whose humour and digital storytelling she described as refreshingly engaging. She also spoke warmly about her interest in podcasts, remarking how new formats keep her connected to a younger audience.

The digital space is not without its challenges. Being a public figure, Ahsan has often found herself at the centre of rumours and controversies, amplified by the viral nature of social media. “Actually, I was a little affected in the beginning. But now, I don’t get affected at all. I draw a line between my personal life and my professional life. It comes with the territory,” she said.

Protecting her private life remains her priority. “I am a very personal person. My home life, my personal life, my family life – I draw a boundary. And I think it’s very important. Entertainment is for the people, not really for me.”

The awards themselves highlighted the diversity of today’s digital voices. Hosted by Debleena Dutt and Shoumo Banerjee, the evening honoured 45 influencers across categories — from education and technology to wellness, fashion, lifestyle, comedy, travel, food, beauty, entertainment and podcasting.

Looking ahead, the awards are set to travel from Kolkata to Dubai, London, New York and Singapore, carrying forward the idea that influence is about impact, not just numbers.