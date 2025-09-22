ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: A towering 125-foot Durga idol rises in Ranaghat’s Kamalpur

The puja is being held about 14 kilometres from Ranaghat railway station

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 22.09.25, 02:48 PM
This year, Kamalpur in Nadia district is created headlines by unveiling a Durga idol estimated to be 125 feet tall. The massive structure has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors alike
Photos: Ramit Sarkar
Last year, organisers in Kamalpur had attempted to build such a colossal idol, but building restrictions prevented them from completing the project
Learning from last year’s experience, the organisers followed all necessary rules and permissions this time to bring their vision to life
The idols are still under construction
