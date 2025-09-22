In pictures: A towering 125-foot Durga idol rises in Ranaghat’s Kamalpur

This year, Kamalpur in Nadia district is created headlines by unveiling a Durga idol estimated to be 125 feet tall. The massive structure has become a major attraction for devotees and visitors alike
Last year, organisers in Kamalpur had attempted to build such a colossal idol, but building restrictions prevented them from completing the project
Learning from last year’s experience, the organisers followed all necessary rules and permissions this time to bring their vision to life
The idols are still under construction