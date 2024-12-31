VIRAL: 2024’s Internet-Shattering Moments

1. THE BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDING

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding took up most of the first half of 2024 with pre-wedding celebrations starting from January and culminating in the wedding in July. Some of the viral moments from the wedding included Kim Kardashian in Manish Malhotra couture, Rihanna’s performance in Jamnagar, Justin Beiber’s performance wearing a white vest, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan dancing together with Ram Charan on Naatu naatu and some scintillating outfits worn by the couple and guests.

2. JOHNNY SINS X RANVEER SINGH X BOLD CARE

2024 might have begun with the Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding, the comic relief came in around February with a hilarious video starring Johnny Sins and Ranveer Singh. The ad film that launched the #TakeBoldCareofHer campaign, was a parody of a typical Indian daily soap. Bold Care is a men’s sexual health brand founded by actor Ranveer Singh. Within 24 hours of the release of the ad film, the Google searches for Bold Care surpassed that of Singh and Sins. Trust Tanmay Bhatt to make a viral ad film!

3. JELENA OFFICIALLY MOVES ON!

We might have all pined after Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s doe-eyed relationship back in the day but 2024 was about adulting. While Justin had his first child with his wife Hailey, Selena announced her engagement with beau Benny Blanco. Snaps from both these events immediately broke the Internet, one with a cute baby foot, the other with a marquise-cut million-dollar diamond!

4. FENTY X OLYMPICS

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty became the first beauty brand ever to partner with the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, providing makeup kits and tutorials to 600 young volunteers. This strategic initiative emphasised inclusivity by offering a diverse shade range and on-site artist assistance. Rihanna took to Instagram to share the news with a picture of herself with a mega-sized lip-gloss tube in front of the Eiffel Tower.

5. VICTORY KISS AT OLYMPICS

In a moment that captivated the world, Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis, the Swedish pole vault prodigy, soared to new heights at the 2024 Paris Olympics, breaking the previous world record. But his victory wasn’t just a personal triumph; it was a shared celebration. As the crowd roared, Duplantis sprinted towards his girlfriend, Swedish model and influencer Desire Inglander, for a passionate kiss. The heartwarming video quickly went viral, showcasing the couple’s undeniable chemistry and the joy of shared success.

6. TAYLOR SWIFT’S ERAS TOUR

The monumental journey spanning 149 shows across five continents redefined the landscape of live music. This groundbreaking spectacle became the highest-grossing concert tour in history, surpassing even the legendary Elton John’s five-year-long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Swift shattered records previously held by Madonna and Coldplay, while her concert film achieved unprecedented success, surpassing Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never to become the highest-grossing concert film ever. The Eras Tour captivated audiences worldwide, setting attendance records at iconic venues and solidifying Swift’s status as a global phenomenon.

7. BRAT SUMMER

Charli XCX’s Brat, the album and its accompanying aesthetic, became a cultural phenomenon. The term “brat”, now synonymous with a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude (after Collins named it the word of the year), perfectly encapsulated the album’s vibrant energy. This high-octane blend of dance-pop anthems, with its themes of partying, nostalgia, and unapologetic self-expression, resonated deeply with Gen Z and millennials. Brat Summer was a total takeover — TikTok dances went viral, fashion trends were born, and even those stuffy crossword puzzles couldn’t resist. Brat transcended music to become a lifestyle, celebrating individuality and embracing a carefree, unapologetic spirit.