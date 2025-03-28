Vidisha Bathwal shares tips on eating for better mental health

Mental health and diet are more closely intertwined than many people realise. Over the past few decades, research has increasingly shown that what we eat plays a critical role in shaping our mood, mental clarity, and overall psychological well-being. The impact of diet on mental health is a complex, multi-faceted relationship, involving various biological, psychological, and social factors. Here’s how different nutrients and dietary patterns can influence mental health and some practical tips for using food to enhance emotional and cognitive wellness.

The Brain-Gut Connection

One of the most fascinating discoveries in recent years is the brain-gut connection, also known as the gut-brain axis. The gut is also referred to as the “second brain” because it houses a vast network of neurons and produces a large portion of the body’s serotonin — known as the “feel-good” neurotransmitter. A healthy gut microbiome, which is influenced by diet, can significantly affect brain function, including mood regulation and cognitive abilities.

l Probiotics and Prebiotics: Foods like yogurt, kefir and fermented vegetables like sauerkraut are rich in probiotics, which support a healthy microbiome. Prebiotic foods, such as garlic, onions, and bananas, help nourish the beneficial bacteria in your gut. Research has shown that a balanced gut microbiome can lower anxiety and depression symptoms.

l Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Found in fatty fish (salmon, sardines, mackerel), flaxseeds, and walnuts, omega-3 fatty acids are crucial for brain function and emotional regulation. Low levels of omega-3s have been linked to an increased risk of depression, anxiety, and cognitive decline.

l Dysbiosis and Mental Health: When the balance of bacteria in the gut is disrupted (a condition known as dysbiosis), it has been linked to anxiety, depression, and other mental health disorders.

Nutrient Deficiencies and Mental Health

Certain nutrients are essential for optimal brain health. A lack of these nutrients can exacerbate or even contribute to mental health disorders.l B-Vitamins: These vitamins play a vital role in neurotransmitter synthesis and the regulation of mood. Deficiencies in B-vitamins have been associated with depression, fatigue, and cognitive decline. Good sources of B-vitamins include leafy greens, eggs, legumes, and fortified cereals.l Vitamin D: Known as the “sunshine vitamin”, vitamin D has been shown to have mood-boosting effects. Low levels of vitamin D are commonly linked to depression and anxiety. Sun exposure, fortified foods, and fatty fish can help increase vitamin D levels.l Magnesium: This mineral plays a role in the regulation of the nervous system. Magnesium deficiencies have been linked to heightened anxiety and depression. Foods rich in magnesium include nuts, seeds, and whole grains.

The Role of Blood Sugar Regulation

Fluctuating blood sugar levels can have a profound impact on mood and mental clarity. Consuming a diet high in refined sugars and carbohydrates can lead to rapid blood sugar spikes and crashes, which can result in irritability, anxiety, and brain fog. On the other hand, a balanced diet that stabilises blood sugar levels can enhance cognitive function and emotional well-being.l Complex Carbohydrates: Foods like whole grains, legumes, and starchy vegetables release glucose more slowly into the bloodstream, helping maintain stable energy levels and a balanced mood.l Protein: Protein-rich foods like lean meats, legumes, and tofu help stabilise blood sugar by promoting the slow and steady release of glucose.l Stable Blood Sugar: A diet rich in complex carbohydrates (like whole grains, legumes, and vegetables) and protein helps maintain stable blood sugar levels, which can improve focus, mood, and overall mental well-being.l Glycemic Index: Foods with a high glycemic index (like white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks) can cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, which may lead to emotional instability and anxiety.

Inflammation and Mental Health

Chronic inflammation has been linked to lot of mental health disorders, including depression, anxiety, and even cognitive decline. Diet plays a crucial role in either exacerbating or reducing inflammation in the body.l Anti-inflammatory Foods: Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats help reduce inflammation. The Mediterranean diet, for example, has been shown to improve mood and reduce the risk of depression, thanks to its focus on anti-inflammatory foods.l Processed Foods and Sugars: On the flip side, diets high in processed foods, sugars, and trans fats can increase inflammation, contributing to the development of mental health problems.

The Power of Hydration

Hydration is another often-overlooked factor in mental health. Dehydration can impair concentration, cause irritability, and contribute to feelings of anxiety or stress.l Water and Herbal Teas: Ensuring adequate hydration supports cognitive function and helps maintain emotional equilibrium. Herbal teas such as chamomile or lavender can also have calming effects.l Cognitive Performance and Mood: Staying hydrated is crucial for optimal brain function. Dehydration can lead to difficulty concentrating, increased anxiety, and mood swings.l Hydration and Mental Clarity: Water is essential for the brain’s ability to process information and regulate mood. Herbal teas, like chamomile or peppermint, are also known to have calming effects and can support emotional well-being.

Dietary Patterns and Mental Health

The overall pattern of one’s diet, rather than focusing on individual nutrients, may have an even more significant impact on mental health. Past data indicates that certain dietary patterns are associated with better mental health outcomes.l The Mediterranean Diet: Rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, olive oil, and fatty fish, the Mediterranean diet has been consistently linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety. Its emphasis on healthy fats, fibre, and antioxidants may help protect the brain from oxidative stress and inflammation.l Plant-Based Diets: Diets high in plant-based foods like vegetables, legumes, and nuts are often associated with improved mood and mental well-being. These foods are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support brain health.l The Standard American Diet: High in processed foods, refined sugars, and unhealthy fats, the has been linked to poorer mental health outcomes, including higher rates of depression and anxiety.

Mindful Eating for Mental Wellness

Beyond the food itself, how we approach eating can also influence mental health. Practices like mindful eating, which encourages being present and focused during meals, can reduce stress and improve digestion. Eating mindfully helps individuals tune into their hunger cues, prevent overeating, and enjoy meals more fully, which can have positive effects on mood.

Practical Tips for Using Food to Enhance Mental Health:

l Eat a variety of whole foods: We should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet.l Focus on anti-inflammatory foods: Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, like berries, leafy greens, and fatty fish.l Manage blood sugar: Opt for complex carbohydrates and protein-rich meals to stabilise blood sugar levels and improve mood.l Stay hydrated: Drink enough water throughout the day, and consider adding herbal teas to your routine for added relaxation.l Limit processed foods and sugars: Reducing intake of sugary snacks and processed foods can help stabilise mood and reduce inflammation.l Practice mindful eating: Slow down, savour your meals, and listen to your body’s hunger and fullness cues.

Exercise and Physical Activity

While not directly related to food, physical activity is closely tied to both nutrition and mental health. A balanced diet supports the energy and stamina needed for regular exercise, which in turn boosts mood and mental clarity through the release of endorphins and other mood-enhancing chemicals.l Exercise and Mood: Regular physical activity has been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Exercise increases blood flow to the brain, supports neurogenesis (the creation of new brain cells), and improves sleep — all of which play a role in mental wellness.

The holistic approach to mental health

The connection between diet and mental health is undeniable. By nourishing our bodies with the right nutrients, we can, not only improve our physical health but also support our emotional and cognitive well-being. Mental health is not just about therapy or medication; it’s about taking a holistic approach to wellness—one that includes taking care of the brain and body through a balanced, nutrient-rich diet.

Mental health is deeply intertwined with food and overall wellness. The foods we eat and the lifestyle choices we make directly influence our brain chemistry, mood, energy levels, and cognitive function.

By recognising the importance of food as a powerful tool for mental wellness, we can begin to take a more proactive role in maintaining our emotional and cognitive health. Just as a healthy diet can nourish the body, it can also nourish the mind, helping us navigate life’s challenges with greater resilience and clarity.

Vidisha Bathwal is the founder of Paprika Gourmet, an exotic artisan catering service brand in Calcutta. She’s also a passionate foodie and a fitness enthusiast.

Pictures: Paprika Gourmet