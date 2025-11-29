MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tunes in tribute

The evening began on a sublime note as Antara Chowdhury, alongside Srikanto Acharya and Goutam Ghose, presented L. Subramaniam’s pre-recorded violin tribute to the timeless 'Na jeo na'

Rishita Misra Published 29.11.25, 08:18 AM

Sourced by the Telegraph

Anandapur Salil Chow­dhury Birth Centenary Society paid a tribute to the maestro with Saat Rang ke Sapne: Swapna Rangin Salil Sangeet at Kala Mandir. The evening began on a sublime note as Antara Chowdhury, alongside Srikanto Acharya and Goutam Ghose, presented L. Subramaniam’s pre-recorded violin tribute to the timeless “Na jeo na”. For the opening act, the dignitaries were joined by the Calcutta Choir, led by Kalyan Sen Barat, and a live band for a rendition of “O alor pothojatri”. Manomoy Bhattacharya (picture) presented “Amar e jibone sudhu” and “Jodi jante”. Swapan Basu’s “Nandalal” was a refreshing addition to the evening as it highlighted Salil Chowdhury’s comical satire with an unambiguous social commentary.

The group performance of “Biswapita tumi hey prabhu” by the children of Surodhwoni led by Antara Chowdhury was stirring. Watching young musicians engrossed in Salil Sangeet was heartening. Suvo Dasgupta’s research was commendable too.

