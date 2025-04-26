Transcendental melody

The Violons Tziganes, a musical group based in Romania, put up an enchanting performance at the Victoria Memorial Hall. A Franco-Romanian initiative orga­nised by the Alliance Française du Bengale and the Embassy of Romania, the performance was quite unlike anything Calcutta has seen before. Those expecting the sombre ambience of a concert hall must have been pleasantly surprised to watch the talented host of musicians, dressed in traditional Romanian attire, perform a vivid, miscellaneous assortment of melodies under the stars in an open space in front of VMH’s facade.

Violons Tziganes translates to ‘the gypsy violins’ in English. Played on a varied mix of instruments — violins, the viola, the cello, the double bass, the flute, the piano and guitars — the production contained an eclectic mix of famous pieces such as Czardas, composed by the Italian composer, Vittorio Monti, as well as quaint, lesser-known melodies, such as Lacho Dive Rom and Te Aven Baxtale that translate to “Hello, gypsies” and “Gypsy song”, respectively. Other pieces included La Moljaki, which translates to “The taste of wine”, Hatsegana, a flute recital typical of Romanian shepherds, and Sanie cu Zurgalai, a Romanian song covered by Édith Piaf.

The performance featured Western classical sounds set to Oriental strains creating music that seemed almost transcendental, an effect that was enhanced by the unconventional use of instruments such as when a performer tapped on his guitar like a drum or plucked on the strings of her violin. The arrangement, which followed no particular order, carried a charming sense of whimsy in being somewhat haphazard with instrumental pieces interspersed with powerful vocal performances.

The onstage camaraderie shared by the musicians radiated warmth while their dazzling attire enhanced the visual appeal of the production. After a nearly two-hour-long performance, the group obliged a thrilled audience with an encore.