Singer-actress Ila Arun on being multifaceted, and her memoir Parde Ke Peechhey

Singer-actress Ila Arun was in Calcutta earlier this month to attend and participate in the 16th edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival, an initiative by the Apeejay-Surrendra Group, that was held in Allen Park on Park Street from January 10 to 12. Arun addressed the crowd on the very first day of the fest and discussed her recently released memoir Parde Ke Peechhey, which chronicles her life and career. t2 had a quick tete-a-tete with the author before her session.

How is it being in Calcutta for a literary event and not a musical performance for a change?

People know me as a singer and I respect their love for me but there is much more to me beyond that. I like writing, I love the stage... I have written four original plays, and I have adapted plays by (Norwegian playwright and theatre director) Henrik Ibsen, so literature and theatre are both very close to my heart. And I understand people might be disappointed that I’m not singing this time but in turn, I would advise them to read. To learn to read. To not leave books behind. For me, music is as important as writing or being on stage as an actor. But I will come back here again, of course. I’ve trained a lot here previously and Calcutta really loves me as a singer, so I want to come back and perform here someday.

You’re here to talk about your memoir Parde Ke Peechhey, which was released last year. What inspired you to pen down your story at this stage of your life?

People have been asking me: 'You’ve been in this field for a long time...' — because, you know, I’ve not been doing only music, but my theatre group (Surnai) also recently completed 42 years; so I’ve done theatre, I’ve done television, I’ve done reality shows, the works. So people kept asking me: 'When is your book coming out? So then I thought — my mind is full of beautiful memories, so why not pen it all down? And I started writing during Covid, not because I wanted to publish a book but because I wanted to revisit those times, which are still so beautiful in my head. Things I did as a school girl or college girl... and also just to remember so many beautiful people who came into my life and made it better. The book isn’t so much about me as about beautiful people and beautiful times, if I were to be honest!

Who would you say have been your greatest influences or mentors, and how have they shaped your journey?

There are so many! In the film world, it is Amitabh Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, in classical (music) it is Rashid (Khan) bhai... so many people that I’ve written about, who were and continue to be my role models. But I’ve also written about certain people who were nice to me. They aren’t necessarily my role models but they have enriched my life in many ways. And then, of course, Shyam (Benegal) babu, who inspired, groomed, and mentored me. I still tear up when I think of it (Benegal passed away in December). He inspired my work a great deal. I did so many films with him and he was the one who really introduced India to me.

Is there a moment or decision in your life that you would consider a turning point?

My first film with Shyam babu made my life. It turned my life around completely and made me sensitive to society and what was around me. I was exposed to good cinema.

Did you discover new things about yourself while writing the book?

Yes, I realised how foolish and naive I was as a child at times, when I couldn’t ask openly about pay parity, or pay in general. I was very shy back then. I want to tell young people that they should value their time and talent and not hesitate to ask for remuneration. Because what they are doing is their profession. It’s not a hobby. And they need to be respected for that. There were lots of good things and self-speculation that writing the book brought, too… that I was weak in certain situations and brave in others. And, really, how honest I was throughout. It’s always good to look back.

Now that your autobiography is out, what do you hope to focus on next?

I’m most involved with the book now. It’s not easy to start writing, and once you’re done writing, it’s not easy to get out of that headspace. I was so depressed the day I finished writing the book. I started asking myself why I wrote it in the first place; I felt like I was so much richer while I had those memories within me, and penning all of that down made me feel empty. It felt like all of that was gone. But like I said, it’s always good to look back... we’ll see what I come up with next!