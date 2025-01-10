Pat on back for year’s work: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan celebrates annual prize distribution

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan jointly hosted its annual prize distribution and cultural programme at Science City and the theme this year was “manana (contemplation)”.

The event commenced with guru vandana followed by a soulful rendition of Tagore’s Andhokarer utso hote utsorito alo performed by the students. The head girl and boy then extended a warm welcome to the chief guests dancer Tanusree Shankar and Dilip Kumar Maiti, vice-chancellor, Biswa Bangla Biswabidyalay.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am mesmerised by the performances today,” said Shankar. “I congratulate the students as well as the teachers who guided them. The students are fortunate to be part of an institution that nurtures them offering the best of our tradition alongside modern thinking. You are living in a world where you have access to the best of everything.”

Deputy director of the school, Sujata Ghosh, opined that the students were their true assets. “They are our treasure. What we showcase today is merely a glimpse; it is impossible to fully display the immense talent of our students,” she said.

The annual report of the school was presented by the principal, Arun Kumar Dasgupta and it highlighted achievements in academics, competitive exams and extracurricular activities.

Also present were notable alumni such as Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, joint managing director of Shyam Metalics, Joy Mukherjee, a referee for the International Tennis Federation and All India Tennis Association, Sachin Thakkar, founder and CEO of Triple A Solution and Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta.

Winners all

The prize distribution ceremony highlighted the achievements of students in academics, sports, and extra-curricular activities, recognising their hard work and dedication.

One of the winners was Arkodeb Datta, who won prizes for coming third in Class X, for scoring 100 per cent marks in social science and Bengali in his Boards and for creating a beautiful inner cover design for their school magazine. “Everyone had congratulated me before when the results were declared but it’s certainly special to be feted on such a big stage with teachers, parents and friends watching,” said Arkodeb, who also recited at the cultural programme.

Aditi Chinmayee Mishra won an award for her proficiency in chess and also the C. Subramanian Award for Excellence in Character. “The latter is a blessing of my teachers, really,” said the student who is now in Class X. “I try to be kind and helpful to everyone. As for chess, I’m on a break now till by Boards. I saw a few of the games by Gukesh Dommaraju (my mother’s scoldings wouldn’t allow me to see all!) and am thrilled he became the world champion. I can’t wait to return to the game after my exams.”

Rhythm and hues

The cultural segment, inspired by the theme “contemplation,” had dances and music, that reflected the essence of introspection and intellectual growth.

The orchestra presented an instrumental piece based on Raga Bhupali and adding to the allure, the vocalists delivered a medley of timeless classics in their original and rendered forms, such as Auld lang syne and Purano sei diner katha, 500 miles and Jab koi baat bigad jaye, Theme for a dream and Pal pal har pal.

Among dancers was Anushree Varman of Class IX, who performed dances on themes like water and space. “This is not my first time performing in the annual program. I’ve participated before, even during my primary school days. Although we had only two weeks to practice, with some sessions lasting the entire day, it was never tiring—just pure fun!”

Sridatri Bhattacharya of Class XI, who was part of the Water dance, expressed her bittersweet feelings as this marked her final performance. “Being in the 11th grade, this is my last chance to perform for my school, and I already feel nostalgic.”