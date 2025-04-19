Pale tribute

Billed as a tribute to Suchitra Mitra and Kanika Bandopadhyay on their birth centenaries, Preme Prane Ganey Gandhe, put up by Kalakhetram at Madhusudan Mancha, was a tepid presentation. The unnecessary use of stage fog and improper seating arrangement were only a some of the several problems in organisation.

The sessions were for­mal sans any drama. Mano­moy Bhattacharya (picture) gave the right space and feel to “Bodhu michhe raag korona”, synching his phrases with Biplab Mondal’s percussion. Pradip Dutta’s booming tenor in “Dibasha rajani” could have been the song of the evening had he sustained his approach till the end. Deepabali Dutta’s “Badhu kon alo laglo” glided through the familiar notes but lacked depth. Chandrabali Rudra Dutta’s “Ami tomar preme” had verve but the higher notes sounded strained. Rabitirtha Praktoni began with “Baje baje ramyabina”, buoyed by Mondal’s deft accompaniment on percussion. But poor stage management resulted in the opening bars of Surajit Ray’s “Sei bhalo sei bhalo” being drowned out by the cacophony of hall ushers.