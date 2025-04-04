Anand Neelakantan starts a new series with Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons, exploring the many variations of the epic

The number of variations of the Ramayana is infinite,” believes Anand Neelakantan strongly, who with his latest read, Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons, wants to shed light on the diversity in the Ramayanas existing in different parts of Asia. With it, the mythologist starts a new series, and intends to bring stories of Krishna and Shiva as well. A tete-a-tete with the mythology man.

Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons is the first book in a series that you plan to write on Indian Gods. What prompted you to pick up Ram first and not Krishna or Shiva?

I started with Ramayana because many people think there is only one authentic version of Ramayana or at most two. I wanted to shine light on the diversity of Ramayana through this book. This is the first in the series and will be followed up with similar works on Krishna, Shiva and Devi.

Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons already has an audio version. What makes the book version different?

I have added more versions to this as every day I encounter new versions (at least to me), and in that sense, this book will never have a final form. The number of variations in Ramayana is infinite. I have also added citations and references wherever possible and further reading materials that were not possible in an audiobook. This is a collector’s edition and I wish this would find a place in every home along with Ramayana. Many listeners had suggested a book version as it makes a good gift option.

Can you share your personal connection with the Ramayana and its significance in your life?

I grew up seeing, listening, debating, and reading various versions of the Ramayana. In my writing career, I have written more on Ramayana than anything else. My four books and three television shows I scripted have been based on the Ramayana. I believe Ramayana is the greatest story ever told.

Many Ramayanas, Many Lessons explores the diverse interpretations of the Ramayana across different regions and cultures. Can you elaborate on the significance of these variations?

Each version of the Ramayana reflects the unique cultural identity and values of the region it originates in. These interpretations allow communities to reclaim and narrate the epic in ways that resonate with their own experiences and beliefs. Some versions, like those portraying Sita as Ravana’s daughter, challenge traditional narratives and offer alternative perspectives that are often overlooked in mainstream retellings. This inclusivity enriches the tapestry of the Ramayana, making it a more holistic reflection of human experiences. The multiplicity of interpretations allows individuals to find personal meaning within the text, making the Ramayana relevant to various spiritual practices and beliefs. Different communities might focus on specific characters or events that resonate with their spiritual journeys. By exploring the variations, readers can engage in dialogues that transcend borders, fostering understanding and appreciation among different cultures and faiths. This dialogue is crucial in a globalised world where intercultural exchanges are more frequent.

There’s also something called the Muslim Ramayana that you mention in the book. That’s quite intriguing.

There are many Muslim Ramayanas and not just one. One is the Moppila Ramayana in Arabi Malayalam in Kerala, which is an oral text. There are Muslim Ramayana versions in Indonesia. There are Muslim Ramayana versions in Central Asia, too. The values, characters and so on are Muslims while retaining the core plot of the story intact.

What do you believe is the core essence of the Ramayana that remains constant across different versions?

At its heart, the Ramayana emphasises the importance of dharma, or moral duty. Each character faces dilemmas that require them to make choices aligned with their responsibilities, underscoring the significance of righteousness in human life. It is more of a debate on what karma to undertake based on one’s understanding of Dharma and the Karmaphala or the fruit of that action that this doing ensues. In some cultures, Ramayana is also seen as a story of good versus evil due to Abrahmic influences. The willingness of characters to make sacrifices for the greater good, including personal happiness, family, and even life itself, is a recurring theme. This quality speaks to the noble aspects of human nature and the ideal of putting others before oneself.

The Ramayana emphasises the importance of unity, whether it’s through familial bonds or alliances among allies and one can see this in Rama’s side and Ravana’s side. The family values are strong among all characters. Just like Lakshmana and Hanuman remain steadfast to Ram, so do Kumbhakarna and others to Ravana. The collective efforts of characters to overcome challenges highlight the strength found in togetherness and collaboration. The epic recounts not just a physical journey but an emotional and spiritual transformation. Characters evolve throughout the narrative, and their journeys resonate with readers’ own personal growth, offering lessons on resilience and self-discovery.

You talked about including the oral traditions and talking to your father as well. Does it make the book special?

This book is really special as it brings me closer to my parents. I never agreed to the complete devotion that my father had to God, and he never discouraged me from exploring my own path. I am still a seeker, and I am not sure what I believe in. I am an atheist one day, a devotee the next, an Advaiti the other day and an agnostic on most days. I believe the fun of living is in this journey of seeking. Once I reach my path, there won’t be any books left to write. I will write until I reach my destination or fall on the way. I think I got the streak of rationality from my mother rather than my father. They have shaped me, and this book is a tribute to my father, while Asura, Ajaya, Vanara, The Asura Way and other books I wrote from the antagonist’s side are counterarguments. My writings in various formats are the debate that rages in my mind, and this book is my counterargument to my own book, Asura, recreating the various debates I had in my childhood.

How many books will this series have, and what will be the next one?

The next one in this series is Many Krishnas, Many Lessons, in two parts. The first part will deal with Krishna’s birth and his slaying of Kansa and the various stories associated with it, the Bhakti movement of various saints across India and the second part will be about Krishna’s adult life with different interpretations of (Bhagavad) Gita. The fourth book in this series is Many Shivas, and the fifth is Many Devis. I am also planning to explore the diversity of Ganesha, Ayyappa, Murugan and village Gods after the fifth book in this series. It is an ambitious attempt to know my country and traditions deeper and present the vast diversity of the same in both written and oral traditions.



