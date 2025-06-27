My Garden: Tushar Kanti Ghosh's terrace features a landscaped greenery

Patients know him as the doctor behind Ghosh ENT Foundation in FD Block, but few are aware that Tushar Kanti Ghosh is also an avid greenthumb who nurtures a flourishing garden at home in neighbouring FE Block. The front of his house is lined with shrubs, the backyard boasts fruit trees, and the terrace features a landscaped garden. A healthy dose of greenery is clearly what this doctor prescribes.

Having grown up in Burdwan, surrounded by all kinds of greenery, I was destined to become a nature lover. So when we moved to our home in FE Block some six years ago, I wanted to recreate that verdant ambience.

The flowerbeds on his terrace with flowering plants

While we were keen on having plants on the terrace, we knew it could lead to water stagnating and seeping through the floor. So we got interior designers to do it up professionally. Now, besides pots, portions of the terrace have built-in beds filled with soil, allowing plants to grow more freely than in containers.

The terrace has Palms, Ferns, and other leafy greens, along with flowers of the season, such as Rangans at present. In winter, I take delight in growing Petunias, Marigolds, and the like. Roses are perhaps my favourite, and I find myself checking on them repeatedly to monitor their growth. There is nothing quite like watching a flower bloom under your care.

I am also proud of the vertical garden that is mounted against a wall and has small pockets for different plants. Not all have thrived — some needed to be replaced — but overall, it is a beautiful innovation that makes efficient use of limited space.

In our backyard, we have fruit trees like Lemon, Guava and Mango. In fact, we enjoyed lots of home-grown Amrapalis this summer.

I’m happy that my whole family — my wife, daughter, and even our golden retriever Momo — shares my passion for plants. My hospital duties keep me occupied all day, but I make it a point to begin each morning on the terrace exercising, taking a morning walk and looking after the plants. Several benches have been laid out too, allowing us to host guests for coffee and conversation when the weather is agreeable. Gardening is a relaxing hobby and I recommend it to everyone.