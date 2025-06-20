Inter-college play contest at Bidhannagar College hosted in collaboration with Charbak Theatre Group

The audience at Bidhannagar College (BNC) recently laughed, cried, and cheered as students from various institutes performed at a short play competition, hosted in collaboration with Charbak Theatre Group.

Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Vivekananda Vidyabhavan staged a thriller, while East Calcutta Girls’ College gave Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night an Indian twist in the backdrop of the Kumbh Mela. Women’s Christian College performed an adaptation of Banani Mukhopadhyay’s Ki Gero, about an author and his annoying domestic help.

Women’s Christian College performes an adaptation of Banani Mukhopadhyay’s Ki Gero

The award for Best Production went to Chandernagore College for its unique concept. “We personified our college as a character seeking permission from BNC to participate in the contest,” explained Indratapa Routh, who played the college’s role and directed the play. Tania Khatun portrayed BNC. The two girls, along with Rusha Chattopadhyay, wrote the winning script. “We then showcased our college’s contribution to the freedom struggle, including tales of alumni like freedom-fighter Kanailal Dutta,” added Indratapa.

Chiranjeeb Dhar was awarded Best Director for an adaptation of Nabaneeta Dev Sen’s Medea, a retelling of a Greek mythological revenge saga. “I’ve written plays before, but this was my first time acting and directing. Many of my crew members helped with the direction,” said Chiranjeeb, a student of Sammilani Mahavidyalaya. “As I was on stage myself during rehearsals, we would record videos to review and improve. Though I lacked experience, I had knowledge.”

His co-actor Soyeli Manna won Second Best Actor and spoke of her love for theatre over cinema. “In cinema, you can shoot at a beach, but on stage, we have to create that beach through our acting. The performance must be stronger here, and audiences connect more deeply with theatre,” she said.

Host team shines

Bidhannagar College bagged several prizes with It Hurts, an excerpt from John Cariani’s play Almost, Maine. “Ours was an act about a woman frustrated by her partner’s inability to feel pain,” explained Maheli Sanyal, who won Best Actor for her portrayal of this woman. “Winning on home ground makes this even more special. This prize has motivated me to join a theatre group and pursue acting more seriously.”

The two-actor piece also featured Anik Dey, and was directed by Aratrika Biswas, who won Second Best Director. The play was awarded Second Best Production too.

Judge Arpita Ghosh, a theatre personality, observed that such competitions often ignite the initial spark in aspiring actors. “It’s not enough to perform within the college. For greater exposure, students must step onto bigger stages,” said Ghosh, who judged alongside thespian Samrat Mukhopadhyay. “And hopefully, some of you will continue with theatre in future.”

College principal Sourav Chakraborty said this was their drama club’s first time hosting such an event. “We expected six teams but received many more applications. Some, like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Government College in New Town, had to withdraw due to exams. We finally held it with eight teams and would love to make this an annual event. It encourages inter-college interaction, teamwork, and character building.”