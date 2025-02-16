India Bartender Week hopes to become a magnet and canvas for the bar community

For years, Indian bartenders have had no single platform to showcase their skills and creativity, although they come armed with an impressive arsenal of flavourings, from traditional spices to native ingredients from the Himalayas, making India the perfect place to create unforgettable cocktails and bar programmes. At the same time, the bar industry in India is growing at breakneck pace, with new talent emerging from the biggest cities to the smallest towns. But how does one bring it all together and showcase it?

That’s the lacuna India Bartender Week (IBW), debuting in Gurgaon from February 20 to 27, 2025, is trying to address. It’s being held in conjunction with Hanna Lee Communications’ Worldwide Bartender Week, who are the creators of the New York Bartender Week. Born from a casual conversation with Hanna Lee and Michael Anstendig, the initiative is being spearheaded by stalwarts of India’s alcobev scene – Vikram Achanta, Minakshi Singh, and Yangdup Lama.

It is their hope that IBW evolves into something more than just an event, indeed becomes a movement that celebrates the craft of bartending while focussing on innovation, community, and global networking and serves as a canvas for India’s bar professionals to learn, innovate, and shine. The aim is for IBW to ultimately become a magnet for the bar community, not only across South Asia, but also extending its reach to the Middle East and the rest of Asia.

IBW will bring together bar owners, bar managers, bartenders, hoteliers, and influencers under one roof to help build a resilient and thriving bar community. At its heart, IBW is about storytelling – uncovering personal inspiration, ingredients, and experimentation behind great cocktails. IBW 2025 will unfold with a Pre-Shift on February 20: a private toast to honour partners, media, and trade supporters. From February 21–25, the Beverage Week features 20 top bars showcasing creativity through bespoke cocktails and local ingredients, drawing consumers into a vibrant celebration of India’s bar culture. The week culminates in the India Bar Summit on February 26–27, a two-day gathering of attendees, including bar professionals, hoteliers and influencers. The programme will include panel discussions with industry leaders, hands-on workshops, trend-focused Future Room explorations, product showcases, bar takeovers, and spirited after-parties. As bartenders continue to change the world, one guest at a time, IBW seems here to amplify their stories and celebrate their craft. See their website or Instagram page for more details.

Vikram Achanta, founder of Tulleeho and co-founder of 30BestBarsIndia, is someone who has been shaping India’s alco-bev landscape for over 25 years. He spoke to My Kolkata about the inspiration behind IBW 2025 and what to expect.

Vikram Achanta has been shaping India’s alco-bev landscape for over 25 years

My Kolkata: How was IBW conceptualised?

Vikram Achanta: India Bartender Week was born out of a need to create a dedicated platform for India’s bar community — one that brings together bartenders, brands, and industry leaders to celebrate the evolving cocktail culture. Taking inspiration from New York Bartender Week, we wanted to highlight India’s growing dynamic bar industry on a similar global stage. The event is designed to be a space for learning, networking, and professional development, ensuring that bartenders from across India get access to the same opportunities as their international counterparts.

Why did you and your co-founders feel the need for such an event?

Bartending in India is a profession that has evolved significantly in recent years, yet there hasn’t been a singular event that brings together the entire industry — from young bartenders to established bar owners and industry veterans. Through IBW, we wanted to create an inclusive and educational space where bartenders can upskill, gain exposure, and connect with both Indian and global leaders in the industry. Additionally, there’s immense talent in India’s bar scene, and IBW aims to give it visibility on a global platform, much like what we have been doing with 30BestBarsIndia. We also recognised that accessibility was a challenge for many bartenders, which is why we introduced the Handshake Grant — a first-of-its-kind initiative that provides financial support to 100 bartenders across India to attend the India Bar Summit. This ensures that IBW is not just an event for those already in established circles but also for emerging talent from all corners of the country.

What is the event’s association with New York Bartender Week?

IBW is being held in conjunction with Hanna Lee Communications’ Worldwide Bartender Week, the same organisation behind New York Bartender Week (NYBW). The idea was to align with a global movement and position India’s bar scene on the international stage. By collaborating with NYBW, we’re ensuring that IBW is part of a larger conversation about bartending worldwide — one that facilitates cross-cultural exchanges, skill-sharing, and international networking.

What do you hope to achieve through IBW?

Our primary goal with IBW is to elevate India’s bar industry and establish bartending as a respected profession. We want to create an environment where bartenders have access to mentorship, innovation, and global connections. Beyond skill development, the event is about shaping perceptions, ensuring that Indian bars and bartenders get the recognition they deserve both domestically and internationally. IBW is also designed to showcase the diversity of India’s cocktail culture, with a special emphasis on locally inspired cocktails, sustainable practices, and emerging bar trends. Through discussions, masterclasses, and interactive experiences like The Future Room and Baithak, we hope to give bartenders the tools and insights needed to push boundaries and innovate.

Is it an industry event, or can consumers look forward to something as well?

While IBW is primarily an industry-focussed event, consumers will absolutely have a role to play — especially during Beverage Week (February 21-25). Over 50+ top bars in NCR will be participating, each showcasing bespoke cocktails that celebrate local ingredients and flavours. This is a chance for cocktail enthusiasts to immerse themselves in India’s evolving bar culture and experience creative drinks crafted by some of the country’s best bartenders.

Consumers will also get to engage with international trends through guest shifts, takeovers, and unique bar experiences happening across the city during Beverage Week. Additionally, consumers can now purchase tickets on Insider and attend the Bar Summit taking place on 26th and 27th of February in Le Meridien, Gurgaon. They would get access to workshops, panel discussions and industry stalwarts.

The first edition is in Gurgaon. Are there plans to take it pan-India next year?

Yes, the vision for IBW is to expand beyond Gurgaon and bring this platform to bartenders and bar communities across India. The response we’ve already received from bartenders in Bangalore, Pune and even cities like Dehradun and Amritsar for the Handshake Grant is proof that there’s immense interest across the country.

We see IBW as the goal is to ensure that bartenders from different cities — Tier 1, 2, and 3 — get equal opportunities to showcase their talent and learn from the best. As we scale, we want IBW to be more accessible and representative of India’s diverse bar culture, with regional editions or expanded programming in different cities.