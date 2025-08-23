Annual spirit

Sankalpa Nrityayan’s 22nd annual event, Ravash 2025, held at Rabindra Sadan, bore evidence of the quality training of the performers. While “Vande Maataram”, the inaugural presentation, was suggestive of the dancers’ adeptness at putting up a cohesive performance, their recitals of pallavis demonstrated intricate rhythmic patterns. “Nrityero Tale Tale”, choreographed by Nrityanan’s director, Subikash Mukherjee, combined a Tagore song with Odissi movements, tracing the emotions in the poet’s words.

“Deena Bandhu”, an Odia abhinaya, by Ratikanta Mahapatra stole the show. This reviewer had viewed his recital at ICCR last year. One marvels at how Mahapatra successfully showcases this nearly hour-long exposition of divine longing with virtuosic flourishes on each occasion. The evening concluded with the dance-drama, “Tuhu Mama Madhava”. Inspired by Gita Gobinda, the performance chronicled the flirtatious exchanges between Radha and Krishna as well as the pangs of separation. Mukherjee’s Krishna was compassionate yet mischievous, and Radha (Reshmee Roy) communicated female desire and agency.