'I feel both 25 and 72 sometimes in the same afternoon', says Twinkle Khanna

Radiant and stunning! That was Twinkle Khanna at the recent launch of Zoya on Shakespeare Sarani. The beautiful store marks the jewellery brand’s entry into East India with this flagship outlet. The former actor and author took some questions from t2.

Welcome to Calcutta, Twinkle! What does the city remind you of?

Thank you! Calcutta is so steeped in history and culture, and has this old-world charm that’s hard to find elsewhere.

Is there a fictional character akin to Calcutta?

I’d say no, because Calcutta is unapologetically itself. It’s the perfect place for Zoya’s new boutique, as every Zoya creation also celebrates its muse being her most authentic self.

Your sister’s (Rinke Khanna) wedding festivities were held here. What are your memories from those times? Do you have must-dos when you are here?

I have very fond memories of my sister’s roka ceremony here. My must-dos are to try all the Bengali sweets here.

Coming to Zoya, how old is your association with the brand?

I’ve watched Zoya’s evolution over the last 15 years from its flagship store in Kemps Corner in Mumbai with interest, and worn jewellery from the atelier also. Zoya is a lovely symbol of homegrown luxury with great pedigree, coming from the House of Tata. I like Zoya’s beautiful design language, the craftsmanship and the way they blend traditional artistry with contemporary designs.

What resonates with you about their designs?

Zoya’s designs are not just beautiful but also meaningful. Whether it’s their patented cuts, unique silhouettes, or the unexpected use of stones and colour, each piece is unconventional and fresh. And each one is inspired by a woman being her most authentic self.

You are a minimal jewellery person, aren’t you?

No, I like pieces that stand out and even jump and do cartwheels.

Have you repurposed your wedding jewellery?

Yes, I turned my wedding necklace into bangles.

Where do you get your classic sense of style from?

I think my sense of style is a blend of my own experiences and influences from the women in my life, especially my mother (Dimple Kapadia). Timeless style transcends trends.

What do you admire the most in how Dimple Kapadia carries herself?

My mother has an innate elegance that I truly admire. I like how she can make even the simplest outfit look extraordinary.

Is there an heirloom piece you cherish?

Yes, there’s a beautiful pair of diamond earrings that belonged to my grandmother. It holds immense sentimental value and is a reminder of the strong women in my family.

What are you learning about fashion from your children?

My children (Aarav and Nitara) have taught me to be more experimental and not to take fashion too seriously. They have a fresh, uninhibited approach to style that’s fun.

And, about life?

They’ve taught me to live in the moment and to embrace life with a sense of wonder and curiosity. Children have a way of seeing the world that is truly magical and full of possibilities.

How old do you actually feel?

I feel both 25 and 72 sometimes in the same afternoon.