Citizens’ body for social bond among blocks

A bid to infuse more life into Bidhannagar. That is the aim of a citizens’ forum that was born last week on the birth cum death anniversary of the founder of the satellite township, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Christened Aamar Bidhannagar, the forum brought together a full house as audience at Labanhrad Mancha in BD Block and eminent residents on stage. The inaugural lamp was lit by Swami Vedaswarupananda of the Ramakrishna Mission Institute of Culture and a logo was released.

Retired bureaucrat Debashis Sen, who, during his tenure as an administrator, was instrumental in adjacent New Town shaping up as a smart city, is heading the forum. “Several blocks are doing great work in their respective areas, be it staging plays, running a library and the like. But the efforts are staying confined within that block or housing complex. There is no sharing between blocks. A cultural exchange is sorely needed for intermingling among residents. A good programme in AB or BB Block, for instance, is seldom attended by neighbours from blocks next door. There are also NGOs, schools, colleges, blood and organ donation societies and health institutions in Salt Lake. If we can create a network of all of them, it will emit a lot of positive energy,” said the resident of CE Block, in course of his keynote speech.

The new forum would “not compete with anyone,” he stressed. “Whoever is doing well in whichever field, we will try to amplify that effort.”

He cited examples of the kind of township-based activities he foresaw the organisation undertaking — pet shows, no-plastic days, plogging (collecting solid waste items from streets during jogging) etc. He also suggested a food trail in near future. “There are so many restaurants in Salt Lake now that we no longer have to travel to Park Street. Let us go around and taste the eateries, paying the bill from our own pockets, and then come back and write a review, which then can be shared,” he suggested.

Apart from personal details of members, the forum office-bearers would also collect the details of their extended families, who might be residents of a different block or even a different country. “We can celebrate the achievements of children of our members, be it results in Board examinations or some sporting feat. Many have reached commendable positions abroad. When they visit in winter, we may organise a talk to hear their thoughts,” he said.

Another area of focus would be the well-being of senior citizens. Sen mentioned how he gave a presentation to a resident of Snehodiya, who was interested to understand the use of Artificial Intelligence. “The 84-year-old lady learnt to use ChatGPT from me and was thrilled. Can we find time to reach technology to our elderly neighbours?”

Contributory outings would be planned to nearby places like Joyrambati or Dakshineswar. Another idea mooted was a bus trip ahead of Durga puja for pre-Puja pandal-hopping.

Sen urged members to share their expertise in different fields to hold workshops.

Mayor Krishna Chakraborty welcomed the initiative. “Salt Lake is my in-laws’ place; I came here from Behala after marriage. Every house here has an elderly person or couple staying alone. Is it the end of children’s responsibility towards ageing parents if they send money every month? Land price here has hit Rs 1 crore per cottah. So Bengalis are sending their elderly parents to old age homes and selling off their Salt Lake houses,” she lamented.

She also reminded citizens about their responsibilities to the township. “I see people taking their dogs out but letting them poop on the street without cleaning up afterwards with a scooper. A neighbour two houses from mine sweeps leaves and disposes the trash across the boundary wall next door. Such behaviour does not create neighbourly amity,” she pointed out.

Chess grandmaster Dibyendu Barua, an FD Block resident, urged the mayor for a space to start a social club like the Newtown Business Club in Salt Lake. He also wanted a space to be designated as a pet park.

Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, a DA Block resident, wanted a census for the 65-plus in Salt Lake. “We, elders, need support during health crises and recreation when we are fit. We also need a hang-out zone in the evening,” the octogenarian said.

Representatives of Manipal Hospitals, which supported the event, spoke of their initiatives for residents. A quiz tested audience awareness of local trivia. AE Block resident Upal Sengupta sang at the mayor’s request.

The governing body members met after the inauguration and drew up a calendar of activities till next May. The first activity is a film screening later this month, followed by an eye donation camp on August 24.