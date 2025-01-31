Heritage focus in KVS Regional Rashtriya Ekta Parv show of unity

Kendriya Vidyalaya 1 hosted an event recently that brought together students, teachers, and dignitaries from various Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The KVS Regional Rashtriya Ekta Parv was a two-day event and was attended by Kendriya Vidyalayas across clusters of Sevoke Road of south Calcutta, Ballygunge, Malda, Sukna in Darjeeling, Kharagpur, Santragachi, Ishapore and Durgapur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was inaugurated with lamp-lighting by Y. Arun Kumar, deputy commissioner of the KVS regional office, Calcutta region, alongside other dignitaries like assistant commissioners Sanjib Sinha, Dibakara Bhoi, Amit Baidya, and Chintapalli Vijaya Ratnam.

A cultural programme was then presented, which concluded with the national anthem sung by students.

“I am delighted to welcome everyone to this celebration of culture,” said principal Sabiha Shahin. The event had been organised under the guidance of Shahin and vice-principal Preeti Shahin. “This show is not just a showcase but a platform for our students to understand the importance of team effort and learn about the rich heritage of our country. It’s heartening to see such enthusiasm and participation.”

Throughout the event, participants engaged in various activities that highlighted India’s cultural diversity, aligned with the theme of Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

“The Rashtriya Ekta Parv helps our students understand and appreciate one other’s cultures. It’s a great opportunity for them to connect and learn,” said assistant commissioner Sanjib Sinha.

Performances included group dances, group songs, on-the-spot painting, theatre and mono-acting, solo classical and folk dances, and traditional storytelling. These activities allowed students to express their artistic skills and creativity.

A stall representing the state of Bihar stood out, showcasing its cultural heritage through various crafts and traditions.